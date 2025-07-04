Is Starbucks open on July 4? Store hours, Fourth of July deals and all you need to know

If your morning ritual is not complete without a stop at Starbucks, Fourth of July is definitely not going to be any different. But before you head out, you might want to double-check if your local store is open. Is Starbucks going to remain open on July 4? Most likely, but it is not guaranteed. A spokesperson confirmed the store hours on Independence Day may vary by location, as per a Today report. Is Starbucks open on Fourth of July?

Are Starbucks stores open on Independence Day?

A spokesperson for Starbucks told the outlet that its stores occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. This means that while many Starbucks locations will remain open, others, particularly in smaller towns or lower-traffic areas, may close for the Fourth of July holiday or have reduced hours. Check the Starbucks app or website before you head out. Another NBC report suggested the store locator feature will give the customers the most up-to-date information on your nearest store's timings.

Also read: What Fourth of July will look like for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs behind bars

Has Starbucks announced any July 4 deals?

Unfortunately, the coffee chain is not offering any special discounts for Independence Day this year. But there are still reasons to stop by.

The coffee giant has reportedly recently introduced new seasonal menu items. Customers can now try the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a flavor-packed and refreshing dairy-free option. They have also added Sunsera Blend to their menu. The beverage includes citrusy notes, making it perfect for the summer. Starbucks also has a patriotic drink: the Firework Frappuccino, a red, white, and blue blended drink.

Starbucks is also testing banana protein cold foam, which is being served atop iced lattes in select markets. While not nationwide yet, it is part of the brand’s ongoing experimentation with healthy add-ons.

Other restaurants that will remain open on July 4

According to another USA Today report, other popular restaurants will remain open to serve customers too. The list of these eateries includes McDonald’s, Dunkin’and Chick-fil-A. Most Chipotle outlets will be closing at 3 pm local time.

Other options include Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Applebee’s, IHOP, Subway, and Whataburger.

FAQs:

Q: Is Starbucks open on the Fourth of July 2024?

A: Store hours vary by location. Many stores will be open, but some may have reduced hours or be closed. Use the Starbucks app or website to confirm.

Q: Are there any July 4th discounts at Starbucks?

A: No special Independence Day deals have been announced.

Q: What’s new on the Starbucks summer menu?

A: Recent additions include the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Sunsera Blend coffee, and test-market items like banana protein cold foam.

Q: How can I find out if my local Starbucks is open on a holiday?

A: Use the Starbucks app or website to check your store’s hours and availability in real time.