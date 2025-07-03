What Fourth of July will look like for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs behind bars

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be celebrating this Independence Day behind bars. The 55-year-old, who was once the king of lavish July 4 celebrations, will now be observing the day at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as inmate #37452-054, according to a People report. File photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs(AFP)

The disgraced music mogul is currently awaiting sentencing after a federal jury convicted him on charges of prostitution on July 2. While he was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Combs was denied bail due to his violent history and international influence.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to celebrate Fourth of July at Brooklyn prison

Combs is currently being held at the MDC, where Luigi Mangione has also been incarcerated. Mangione is awaiting trial in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On the Fourth of July, the Finna Get Loose singer will begin the day at 6 am with a breakfast tray of cereal, fruit, milk, and breakfast cake. This is a far cry from Diddy’s former rooftop brunches.

The People report added that holiday recreational activities include spades, dominoes, basketball, and soccer in the yard, but no fireworks. Lunch and dinner will be monotonous too, with a meal of hot dogs, bean burgers, baked fish or black beans, and buttered noodles.

What was Diddy accused of?

Combs’ conviction came after an eight-week trial where his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified for four days. She detailed assault and psychological abuse by the rapper.

Another accused, listed under the alias ‘Jane’, testified for six days, alleging that Diddy had assaulted her in June 2023, months after federal raids began.

Judge Arun Subramanian described Combs’ actions as “horrible” and stressed that the rapper showed no signs of reform even when under scrutiny. He was, however, acquitted of serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Legal limbo until sentencing

Although the musician’s legal team proposed a $1 million bond with travel restrictions and drug testing, the court rejected his bail. Federal prosecutors had argued his global reach and continued acts of violence made him a security risk; they said his release could jeopardize public safety, Associated Press reported.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces up to 20 years in prison. He must now wait for his October sentencing.

FAQs:

Q: Why is Sean “Diddy” Combs in jail?

A: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was convicted on prostitution charges after a federal trial and is now awaiting sentencing.

Q: Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs granted bail?

A: No. A federal judge denied bail, citing public safety risks and Combs' failure to stay out of legal trouble even after knowing he was under investigation.

Q: What could Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentence be?

A: Combs faces up to 20 years in prison, though concurrent sentencing and his lack of prior convictions may reduce actual time served.

Q: Who testified against Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

A: Cassie Ventura, his former partner, and another anonymous ex-girlfriend testified, detailing abuse and assault.

Q: Where is Combs being held?

A: Sean Combs is currently at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.