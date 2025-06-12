‘My friend, family, and...’: Luigi Mangione lists 27 things he’s grateful for— Read the full letter

Luigi Mangione, the accused assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, marked his 27th birthday from behind bars with an openletter. Sent from the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, where he’s awaiting trial, the letter listed 27 things he's grateful for — one for each year of his life. Luigi Mangione , accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search is scheduled. Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)(AP)

He opened his list with a heartfelt tribute, “My friends, for being there when I needed it most.”

“(Number two), my family, for [REDACTED - my personal life is none of your business!]”

Despite facing state and federal charges and possibly the death penalty, Mangione's tone throughout the list veers from emotional to wry, even humorous. He gave a special shout-out to MDC’s mail room workers, saying. “Photocopied and processed thousands of letters sent to me from over 40 countries — your efforts are appreciated by so many.”

“The MDC staff and CO's, who are nothing like what 'The Shawshank Redemption' and 'The Stanford Prison Experiment' had me believe.”

Luigi appreciated memes on him

He also thanked those who’ve donated over a million dollars to his legal defense and even gave a nod to a fan group he called “Latinas for Mangione.”

“Laughter is louder than logic and makes a lot more sense,” while appreciating memes which a correspondent apparently told him,

Books have also played a big role during his incarceration. He praised Ayn Rand’s Anthem, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and Patrick Bet-David’s Your Next Five Moves. Though he can't read everything he’s sent, Mangione shares books with others inside — especially his cellmate “J.”

Of “J,” Mangione wrote: “Despite spending half of every day inside a shared birdcage and being sentenced to a decade away from his six kids who he loves – (he) tolerates the clutter of all my papers, shares his unique wisdom, and doesn't hesitate to humble me when I need it.”

Other curious mentions included his “lucky long sleeve,” “hearts,” and a final line, “Light.”

“Thanks for the birthday message. Never lose the plot. Luigi,” he concluded the letter.

He returns to court on June 26, with his murder trial not expected to begin until 2026.