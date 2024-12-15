What connects Luigi Mangione and Diddy? Close link between high-profile criminals is…

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's suspected killer Luigi Mangione and troubled rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs seem to have more in common than anyone would think. While the two men are part of the most high profile US criminal investigations that have captured the attention of the globe, there is also something else that links the two men currently in jail. Both Luigi Mangione and Sean 'Diddy' Combs are part of high-profile investigations.

Luigi Mangione's high-powered lawyer Karen Friedman-Agnifilo is married to none other than Marc Agnifilio, who has been representing Diddy in the sex trafficking charges against him.

Link with Harvey Weinstein

Karen previously worked as the head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and joined her husband’s private firm in 2021. Marc has also been the lawyer in Harvey Weinstein’s rape prosecution.

Weinstein had retained a member of the Agnifilo Intrater LLP team in 2017 after “credible and detailed” claims were made against him by a woman who alleged he raped her several years earlier.

Other lawyers told CNN that it was no surprise she was asked to represent the sensational Mangione case. “She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” a New York prosecutor said. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

(Also read: Will Smith breaks silence on attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged freak parties)

What are the two cases?

Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate and software enginner, is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson while the insurance boss walked to the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue for an investor conference.

Following a five-day manhunt, Mangione was caught at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania after an employee recognised him and alerted the police. Currently held at a prison in Pennsylvania, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder and gun possession.

(Also: Luigi Mangione’s pics displayed at concert: DJ leaves internet in disbelief)

Notorious rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently facing serious criminal charges and civil lawsuits including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for the purposes of prostitution.