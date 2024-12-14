Will Smith breaks silence on rumours of him attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged freak parties: ‘I’ve seen the memes’

Lately, there has been a buzz around actor-singer Will Smith reportedly attending the alleged freak parties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’. The Hollywood star is not okay with his name being attached to the disgraced mogul and recently set the record straight. Also read: Diddy accuser says 'it was incredibly painful' while detailing alleged assault for the first time Will Smith didn't mince words while distancing himself from Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Will Smith speaks up

Will has made it clear that he is not connected to Combs in any way. During a performance in San Diego recently, the Men in Black actor, who performed his new song Tantrum, took a pause for a minute and addressed the speculation that he was involved in Combs' infamous parties, where several lawsuits claimed that Combs allegedly drugged attendees and sexually assaulted them, reports Variety.

“The world we’re in right now is really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true. I been seeing y’all memes and stuff, you’ve been making memes. I’ve seen the memes. Some of the stuff is funny. I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I want to say this very clearly: I don’t have anything to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bulls**t,” Will told the crowd, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

The actor, who got a lot of hate because of the slap Oscar incident, explained that he had never been involved with Combs’ parties.

He added, "I ain’t been anywhere near no damn freak off. I do enough of my own s**t, don’t be putting me in other people’s s**t. I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s**t. So whatever y’all hearing, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie. I ain’t even like baby oil.”

Growing trouble for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York after being arrested in September on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Jay-Z is the only other high-profile name to get accused in the flurry of lawsuits against Combs, as he was added to a refiled suit that claimed he and Combs raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Recently, Combs was sued by three John Does who made similar claims that they had been drugged and sexually assaulted by the music mogul within the last five years.

Combs is alleged to have used coercion to make women participate in “freak-off” parties. Prosecutors shared that authorities found "freak-off supplies”, including drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, when they raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.