Luigi Mangione’s pics displayed at Disney-themed concert: DJ’s stunt leaves internet in disbelief

A seemingly innocuous Disney-themed dance party has gone viral, leaving social media users in disbelief. Videos from the event show pictures of Luigi Mangione being displayed on a huge screen, with a DJ playing music in front. The Ivy League graduate was arrested by police allegedly for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Screenshots from a video capturing a DJ displaying Luigi Mangione’s during a concert.(Screengrab: X/@rawsalerts)

“Watch shocking footage of concert attendees erupting in cheers and celebration during the Bop to the Top tour at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, last night. The event, known for playing Disney anthems and other popular songs, displayed photos of Luigi Mangione on a large jumbo screen,” reads a part of the X post that shared a video from the concert. Disney doesn’t have any affiliation with the concert.

“Many in the crowd appeared to celebrate the tragedy, with some fans even rallying to demand justice for Mangione. Bop to the Top has later said we gotta give what the people what they want. They have yet to issue an apology and still has the content posted on their social media pages,” it further added.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed outside a New York hotel by a masked shooter. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot and was later pronounced dead.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

“They were cheering when they showed his mugshot. They were probably cheering because that meant he was captured,” wondered an X user.

Disagreeing, another added, “I’m not so sure about that. People seemed pretty happy when they started showing pictures of him. He already has a rapidly growing fan base, with some even setting up pages to raise bail for him and more.”

A third commented, “Dude… this is so dystopia.” A fourth expressed, “Future is not looking very bright if there is no longer objective right and wrong.”

Since his arrest, the 26-year-old has gained unexpected online fame. Posts and memes have flooded social media, calling for his release. A few have also started collecting money to bail him out.

Throwback pictures and videos of Luigi Mangione are going viral on social media, including one showing him jumping from a cliff into a waterbody.