Internet pairs 'politics of smell' Cambridge teacher with Luigi Mangione, she responds

The man who allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has taken internet by storm. Luigi Mangione became an overnight internet sensation after his arrest a week after the shocking daylight murder.

The 26-year-old suspected shooter has shot to fame in an unconventional way with memes and viral posts calling for his release. Amid old photos and posts from his social media accounts that have been circulated widely across the internet, a latest trend has gained traction.

Some users on social media have started "shipping" the software engineer with Dr Ally Louks, the Cambridge teacher who went viral for her thesis, titled "Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose," focused on exploring the politics of scent within literature.

"I ship them," wrote a user in a post on X, sharing a photo of Louks and Mangione.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the posts cheering her pairing with Mangione, Louks said she was confused by the paring at first but not because of the obvious reason. "I saw a bunch of tweets shipping me with Luigi and I thought y’all meant the character from Mario," she wrote, referring to the character from popular game.

Users were amused by her post and called her reaction "wholesome". "She was a PhD student who had a peaceful life, but fate took her to New York, where she saw a shocking event. Now, she was on the run with a young Italian guy with many secrets. What could possibly happen between them?"Sorry for any mistakes, english is not my first language," wrote one of users.

"No one could have predicted how this month would turn out for you!" said another. "The number of times you're on my feed despite not following. You should be starting your own podcast !! The algorithm loves you," wrote a third user.