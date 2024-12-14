Body language expert reveals Luigi Mangione showed ‘a sense of arrogance’

Luigi Mangione showed a “sense of arrogance” while being escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse, according to a body language expert. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old, who has been accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was ushered into Blair County Court by a group of officers. Decoding his peculiar body language at the time, Susan Constantine told Fox News Digital that the suspect displayed “rigidity” and “pompousness.” This handout picture provided by the Pennsylvania State Police department shows Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in New York, is seen after his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024. Mangione, 26, is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson on the streets of Manhattan last week, triggering a nationwide manhunt. He was caught on Monday after he aroused the suspicions of staff in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he fled following the brazen attack. (Photo by Handout / Pennsylvania State Police Department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Pennsylvania State Police Department" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

Body language expert decodes Luigi Mangione's behaviour at Pennsylvania courthouse

While Mangione's demeanour appeared fearful at one point in time, he displayed “a sense of arrogance and pompousness” through “just a slight raise of [his] chin,” according to Constantine.

“Keep in mind what we’re dealing with – a person who has been wronged in his own mind in some sort of way… We don’t know yet exactly all the reasons why,” she added.

The expert went on to point out that Magione has “adopted some sort of radical belief system, and he also feels that he is the one that needs to act.” Constantine highlighted the fact that his chin is pointed up in his mugshot photos.

“Remember I told you that chin is up – when we see the chin up, we can see the Adam’s apple pop out… the Adam’s apple pops up…his nose pops up in the air,” she said, referring to both- his mugshot in orange jumpsuit and blue suicide prevention smock.

Constantine continued to say, “All of this is pride and arrogance and pompousness – militant and prideful,” before drawing a contrast between his mugshots and the December 4 photograph of him flirting with a hostel employee in New York prior to the assassination.

“This was not the sinister killing [face] – this was him, his charismatic personality, his flirty personality, the one that everybody and his friends and family are all talking about,” Constantine noted.

She pointed out, “He’s a great guy. They like him,” adding, “He’s, you know, engaging and he’s, you know, speaks in front of the public and doesn’t have any fear about it. That’s his personality.”