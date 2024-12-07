Assassination bid on Sukhbir Badal state-sponsored plot: SAD

Terming the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal as an assault on Sikh traditions and a deep-rooted conspiracy to finish the Akali leadership, the party’s core committee on Friday decided to approach Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria to seek an impartial probe. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal serves the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) given to him by the Akal Takht at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib amid tight security, in Rupnagar district on Friday. (PTI)

The committee further alleged that it was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “sponsored attack”, and that senior officers of the Punjab Police had assisted attacker, Narain Singh Chaura. “On the day of the assassination attempt, Chaura was guided to Sukhbir Badal by senior officers of the Punjab Police. The eagerness of the police officers to now dissociate themselves from him proves their guilt,” said SAD acting president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, who presided over the meeting.

Questioning the role of Amritsar superintendent of police Harpal Randhawa, the core committee also rejected the Punjab Police probe into the incident.

SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Chema said: “It seems the AAP government facilitated the perpetrator to reach Sukhbir Badal and SP Harpal Randhawa played a key role in that.”

They added that the SP had tried to isolate Sukhbir on the first day of ‘sewa’ by asking youth leaders and even the SGPC secretary to remove themselves from the scene even as he was seen shaking hands with the attacker Chaura.

The senior leaders also questioned Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala’s presence at a Dal Khalsa programme in Moga on Thursday and asked him to clarify his stance.

It also termed the conduct of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the entire episode as shameful. “Instead of taking stock of the situation following the attack, the CM tried to trivialise the incident,” the core committee said.

The committee also praised the alertness and selfless spirit of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh and his compatriot who foiled the assassination bid, adding that Jasbir Singh was not supposed to be on duty on the fateful day and had come to Sri Darbar Sahib on his own.

“He was not part of the 175 cops posted at the shrine as claimed by Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar,” the resolution added.

Reacting to the SAD’s allegations of a state-sponsored plot, AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang said in case of any foul play, it will be revealed in the probe which is underway. “Who would want to play with the Sikh sentiments?” he asked.