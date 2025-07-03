Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
What's open and closed on Fourth of July? Costco, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's and more

ByHT US Desk
Jul 03, 2025 07:17 PM IST

From Walmart to Costco, here's the list of grocery and retail stores to remain open on Independence Day

Millions of Americans are gearing up for the Fourth of July weekend. While the majority of grocery and retail stores will remain open, some locations may follow reduced operating hours. As Independence Day is a federal holiday, it is important to note that the banks, post offices, and federal offices will remain closed. 

Here's what's open and closed on Fourth of July
Here's what's open and closed on Fourth of July

Which grocery stores are open on July 4?

Walmart's operational time on July 4 is from 6 am to 11 pm. Additionally, Food Lion, Publix, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Harveys and Winn-Dixie will be open regular hours. Whole Foods will also be open. However, you must check local store hours before visiting.

Kroger and its family of stores, including Ralphs, Smith’s, King Soopers, and more, will be open regular hours. The timings for Target stores may vary (as per location). Meanwhile, Meijer will open its gates at 6 am and remain open until midnight.

Stores open for restricted timings on the Fourth of July

Trader Joe's: You must grab all your needy essentials by 5 pm.

Aldi: The timings will vary. The store will keep its operations running based on locations. 

Sam’s Club: It will be open from 8 am to 6 pm for Plus members, and 10 am to 6 pm for Club members.

Giant Eagle pharmacies: Will be open from 9 am to 3 pm.

Which grocery stores are closed on July 4?

The only major chain that is fully closed on July 4 is Costco. 

Pharmacy hours may vary

Stores under Albertsons Companies, including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Vons, will be open. However, their pharmacies may be closed or have shorter hours.

FAQs:

1. Is Walmart open on the Fourth of July?

Yes, Walmart will be open from 6 am to 11 pm on July 4.

2. Are grocery stores like Kroger and Publix open on July 4?

Yes, Kroger and Publix stores will be open regular hours.

3. Which stores have limited hours on July 4?

Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Sam’s Club will operate on limited schedules.

4. Is Costco open on the Fourth of July?

No, Costco stores will be closed on Friday, July 4.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On