What is Luckin Coffee? Chinese Starbucks competitor opens first stores in THIS US state, offers affordable beverages

Luckin Coffee, the biggest coffee chain in China, is now formally open in the United States, competing with Starbucks. Luckin Coffee officially enters the U.S. market with stores in Manhattan, directly competing with Starbucks.(Getty Images)

Starbucks faces intense competition in China, its second-largest market after the United States, where consumers are becoming more frugal with their spending. Domestic competitors like Luckin Coffee, which draws clients with cashierless locations and cups as cheap as 8.8 to 9.9 yuan ($1.23 to $1.38), pose serious threats to Starbucks.

Currently, Luckin Coffee is flourishing in the United States, launching two stores in Manhattan, New York City.

According to the brand's Instagram page, the company offered complimentary tote bags to the first 100 clients as part of special promotions to commemorate the launch of the stores on Monday.

While Luckin Coffee's U.S. opening day is over, New Yorkers can still look forward to a unique treat at the two locations: drinks that cost $1.99. A person can download and order drinks through the Luckin Coffee app in order to take advantage of the offer on the first beverage order.

Like Starbucks, Luckin Coffee serves a variety of beverages in addition to hot or iced coffee, such as frappes, matcha, specialty lattes, and refreshers. The company also sells cold brew in a variety of flavors, including pineapple, blood orange, coconut, and raspberry.

What is Luckin Coffee?

With more than 22,000 outlets since its establishment in 2017, Luckin Coffee has emerged as one of China's fastest-growing coffee businesses. Singapore is home to its stores as well.

The chain's mobile app allows its locations in China to function without cashiers, enabling customers to order their drinks by paying online. This isn't the case with the new Manhattan outlets, though, as cashless establishments aren't allowed in NYC till 2020.

According to Luckin, their coffee beans are sourced directly from the best coffee-producing locations, and the coffee is chosen from over 180 blending formulas that closely fit consumer preferences.

Starbucks participated in the most recent battle in China over low rates for coffee earlier this month. The company announced that it would make dozens of its products, including non-coffee drinks like the Frappuccino, more "accessible" in a post on its Weixin social media account. Prices for some drinks will start at just 23 yuan ($3.21).

Starbucks alters menu for the summer

Starbucks recently revealed some modifications to its summer menu in the United States. The Strawberry Matcha, Brown Sugar, and Salted Caramel Mocha are new frappuccinos that will be available in stores in July, with a layer of cold foam on top.