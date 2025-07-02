China reacts to Dalai Lama’s remarks, says successor must be approved by Beijing

China on Wednesday said that the Dalai Lama’s successor “must be approved by the central government,” responding to the Tibetan spiritual leader’s announcement that he would have a reincarnated successor after his death. China says Dalai Lama’s successor requires central government approval.(AFP File)

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, was 23 years old when he fled Lhasa in 1959, fearing for his life as Chinese troops took control of Tibet.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has since become the global face of Tibetans' struggle to preserve their cultural identity, and a prominent symbol of peace and non-violence.

On Wednesday, he reaffirmed that the 600-year-old tradition of the Dalai Lama would continue, bringing reassurance to many Tibetans concerned about the future of their spiritual and cultural leadership.

Followers of the Dalai Lama praise his efforts to secure greater autonomy for Tibet, a sprawling high-altitude region in China roughly the size of South Africa.

China, which considers the current Dalai Lama a separatist, has asserted that only Beijing has the authority to decide who his successor will be.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, referring to a selection method introduced by a Qing dynasty emperor in the 18th century.

“The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas,” Mao added.

Defending China’s religious policies, Mao said on Wednesday that the effort to shape religious practices in line with Chinese traditions “is not its restriction. The survival and development of any religion lies in adapting to the country's social environment and cultural traditions.”

“Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and carries Chinese characteristics,” she said.

With AFP inputs