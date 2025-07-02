How is Dalai Lama chosen and what are its global ramifications? Explained

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetans, has confirmed that the centuries-old Tibetan Buddhist institution will continue even after his death, in an unprecedented announcement long awaited by Tibetan Buddhists and one that is likely to have geopolitical ramifications. The 14th Dalai Lama, who escaped to India from Chinese occupied Tibet in 1959.(HT File)

The 89-year-old Tibetan leader, who is living in exile in India, said his successor would be born outside China, adding that the search for a future Dalai Lama should be carried out in “accordance with past tradition.”

He said the successor can be of any gender and that their nationality would not be restricted to Tibet.

The Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama can choose the body to reincarnate, and the institution has continued since 1587. Tenzin Gyatso is the 14th Dalai Lama to assume the position, believed to be of a living Buddha.

The Tibetan leader had to flee from China in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Ever since he has established the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. He was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for tirelessly advocating for Tibetan autonomy through peaceful means.

Why is the latest announcement significant?

The 14th Dalai Lama, at prayer celebrations ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday, said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and that a successor will be named.

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Dalai Lama said in the statement that comes just days ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, the Associated Press reported.

The latest statement ended speculation on the succession as the Tibetan leader had earlier indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role.

How is the Dalai Lama chosen?

The Tibetan Buddhist tradition believes that the soul of a Buddhist monk is reincarnated after his death. The 14th Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935 in China's Qinghai province, was identified as such a reincarnation when he was just two years old.

The search for the 14th Dalai Lama was made after a vision was revealed to a senior monk, and when the search party was convinced after the toddler identified the belongings of the 13th Dalai Lama, saying, "It's mine, it's mine."

The search for the Dalai Lama's successor traditionally begins after the death of the present Dalai Lama. Following the death, senior monks interpret signs, consult oracles, and search the Tibetan region for a child exhibiting the qualities of the previous Dalai Lama, according to The Diplomat. The process could take years, leaving a vacuum in the Tibetan leadership.

However, the 14th Dalai Lama has not only said that his successor will be named while he is still alive, but also maintained that the child may be born outside of Tibet, outside the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

The search for the next Dalai Lama will be made by the Tibetan Parliament. The government-in-exile has said that a system is in place to find and recognise the next spiritual leader.

What are its global ramifications?

While the Dalai Lama has insisted that his successor would be born outside China, the Chinese government has said it alone has the authority to find the reincarnation.

Beijing has said that its leaders have the right to approve the successor as a legacy from imperial times. China has maintained that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama should be decided by following national laws, according to news agency Reuters.

For China, the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is simply a means to control Tibet by installing a pliant successor. It calls the present Dalai Lama a "separatist" and prohibits any display of his picture or any show of devotion towards him.

However, the Chinese foreign ministry, shortly after the latest announcement, said that Dalai Lama's succession must be approved by China's central government and must comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

The Tibetan parliament has remained opposed to the Chinese interference as it remains cautious of any Chinese role in the process.

The United States has maintained that it is committed to advancing the human rights of Tibetans. The US leaders have said they would not allow China to influence the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor.