Himachal: No solution without direct talks with China, says Tibetan leader

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Jun 03, 2025 07:18 AM IST

The last round of dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the Dalai Lama took place in China in January 2010; the talks have not resumed since

The political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, while acknowledging the existence of back-channel communications with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), said that no solution can be achieved without direct engagement with the Chinese government.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering. (File)
Sikyong Penpa Tsering. (File)

He asserted that regardless of whether the political stance is the middle way or complete independence, no solution can be achieved without direct engagement with the Chinese government.

Tsering, who is in Japan along with other exile-government leaders, said this while addressing the Tibetan community in Tokyo. The last round of dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the Dalai Lama took place in China in January 2010. The talks have not resumed since. There have been two series of dialogues so far (1979-1989 and 2022-2010).

Notably, Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, has said in his new book that the Chinese leadership ‘lacked courage and political will’ to resolve the Tibet issue.

During his address in Tokyo, Penpa Tsering, outlined the political efforts of the Tibetan leadership to resolve the long-standing Tibet–China conflict. “It is important to demonstrate and prove to the international community that Tibet was historically an independent nation to legitimise the Tibetan struggle and reinforce the Central Tibetan Administration’s Middle Way Approach,” the Tibetan leader said.

Rather than seeking independence, the Middle Way advocates for genuine autonomy for Tibetans, enabling them to preserve their language, religion, culture, and environment.

Sikyong also said that, because of the tireless efforts of the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan freedom movement has gained global recognition. He also urged Tibetans in exile to continue advocacy and lobbying efforts in their host countries, encouraging Japanese Tibetans to contribute actively and enhance solidarity for the cause in Japan.

The 14th Dalai Lama in his recent book “Voice for the Voiceless” says, “My stance on how best to resolve the issue of Tibet has been consistent since the discussions with Beijing began in 1979. I have called this the Middle Way Approach. At the core of this approach was the search for a robust framework that would offer the ability for the Tibetans to continue to survive as a distinct people with dignity, with their unique language, culture, ecology and Buddhist faith.”

