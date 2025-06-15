Dalai Lama's 90th birthday global preps underway: Will he announce his successor on July 6?

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, will turn 90 on July 6. People around the world are preparing to celebrate his kindness and efforts to protect Tibet’s culture and beliefs. Born on July 6, 1935, in Taktser (then part of China), he was identified at age two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama and assumed full spiritual and temporal responsibilities by age 15. Dalai Lama established the Tibetan government-in-exile and began a tireless mission for autonomy through nonviolent means(Dalai Lama Instagram)

Flight into exile

In 1959, following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, the young Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans fled to Dharamsala, India. He established the Tibetan government-in-exile and began a tireless mission for autonomy through nonviolent means. In exile, he nurtured institutions like schools, monasteries, even clinics to preserve Tibetan identity and strengthen diaspora resilience.

Global leader of compassion and culture

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1989, awarded for his peaceful efforts for Tibet, the Dalai Lama has become an emblem of universal human values. He promotes compassion, tolerance and secular ethics applicable to all faiths. His message transcends religion, calling for unity in diversity through respect and interfaith dialogue.

Facing succession and Chinese interference

As per a Le Monde report, Dalai Lama has pledged to announce a clear plan for his successor, likely to be born outside China, to prevent Beijing from imposing its choice.

A year of compassion and reflection

The Central Tibetan Administration has declared July 2025–June 2026 as the “Year of Compassion” to honor the legacy of the Dalai Lama. As part of the commemorative events, a special long-life prayer ceremony will be held in Dharamshala on the eve of his 90th birthday. Drawing from the Amitayus Extracting the Pure Ambrosia practice, the prayers aim to ensure his continued well-being and the fulfillment of his noble aspirations.

Now in his later years, the Dalai Lama continues to inspire people, encouraging Tibetans and others to plan wisely for the future while protecting the spiritual values he has shared for almost 90 years.

FAQs

1. What exactly does the Dalai Lama do?

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. He teaches compassion, peace and nonviolence, and works to preserve Tibetan culture and values.

2. Why is Dalai Lama exiled from Tibet?

He fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Since then, he has lived in exile because China took control of Tibet and did not allow him to return freely.

3. Why is Dalai Lama so popular?

He is respected worldwide for his message of peace, kindness and nonviolence. Many admire him for promoting harmony across religions and for standing up for Tibet in a peaceful way.

4. Where does the current Dalai Lama live?

He lives in Dharamshala, a town in northern India, which is also the home of the Tibetan government-in-exile.