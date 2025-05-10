Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dalai Lama extends wishes to Pope Leo XIV

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 10, 2025 06:30 AM IST

In a period when the world is witnessing so many challenges, your election brings new hope not just to the Catholic community, but to people everywhere who are seeking a happier life in a more compassionate, peaceful world,” Dalai Lama wrote in the letter

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wrote to Pope Leo XIV extending his greetings to him on his election to leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama

“In a period when the world is witnessing so many challenges, your election brings new hope not just to the Catholic community, but to people everywhere who are seeking a happier life in a more compassionate, peaceful world,” Dalai Lama wrote in the letter.

“I am very happy to have met several of your predecessors and enjoyed friendly conversations with them,” he wrote. “Over more than four decades, I have also participated in meaningful exchanges with representatives of different religious traditions, my Christian brothers and sisters among them. With a firm belief in the oneness of humanity, I consider promoting religious harmony to be one of the principal commitments of my own life. Indeed, I was very moved to have taken part in the major interfaith meeting organised by Pope John Paul II in Assisi in 1986,” he wrote while concluding his letter with his prayers and good wishes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dalai Lama extends wishes to Pope Leo XIV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On