Dalai Lama extends wishes to Pope Leo XIV

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wrote to Pope Leo XIV extending his greetings to him on his election to leadership of the Roman Catholic Church. The Dalai Lama

“In a period when the world is witnessing so many challenges, your election brings new hope not just to the Catholic community, but to people everywhere who are seeking a happier life in a more compassionate, peaceful world,” Dalai Lama wrote in the letter.

“I am very happy to have met several of your predecessors and enjoyed friendly conversations with them,” he wrote. “Over more than four decades, I have also participated in meaningful exchanges with representatives of different religious traditions, my Christian brothers and sisters among them. With a firm belief in the oneness of humanity, I consider promoting religious harmony to be one of the principal commitments of my own life. Indeed, I was very moved to have taken part in the major interfaith meeting organised by Pope John Paul II in Assisi in 1986,” he wrote while concluding his letter with his prayers and good wishes.