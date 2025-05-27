Who is Rev. Jeff Hood? Spiritual adviser who witnessed 9 death row executions nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A man who has witnessed as many as nine death row executions has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Rev. Jeff Hood was reportedly nominated for the distinguished award by David Lemley, a professor of religion at Southern California's Pepperdine University. "He's putting himself in a position to love 'the least of these,'" Lemley told USA TODAY. Who is Jeff Hood, death row spiritual adviser nominated for Nobel Peace Prize? (Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood/Facebook)

"It is peace for peace's sake. It's good for good's sake. I think that's worth awarding," Lemley added, explaining that Hood’s nomination is based more on his personal definition of peace, and not on what is commonly associated with the award.

Who is Rev. Jeff Hood?

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that if inmates wanted, spiritual advisers would be allowed inside execution chambers. Hood, an Arkansas native, has since made it his mission to be present in the final moments of inmates.

Hood previously told USA TODAY that it validates him in his work in being there for "his guys" at the end of their lives. "The greater honor for me is the opportunity to witness God's love flow in and out of the lives of those we marginalize and oppress here in the land of the living," said Hood, whose official job is to befriend the death row inmates in the final days of their lives.

"My job is to come into their lives when they have six to three months left to live and become their best friend," Hood added. "I become their best friend in order to be their best friend when they die."

Hood, a death penalty activist, is a theologian educated at Auburn University, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, according to After Violence Archive. “His primary interest has always been the power of spirituality to bring about liberation,” Patheos says on Hood. “In addition to his formal studies, Dr. Hood completed multiple units of Clinical Pastoral Education at a Level I trauma center in Fort Worth, Texas.”

Hood was ordained to the ministry at the Rock Baptist Church in Rex, Georgia, back in 2006. He was incardinated into the priesthood of the Catholic Church (Old Catholic) at Saint Miriam Parish and Friary in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, in 2022. He has written more than 100 books, including the famous book titled The Courage to Be Queer, which was named the third-best religion book of 2016 at the Independent Publishers Book Awards. He has notably served in the governing leadership of various organizations, including the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and Fellowship of Reconciliation USA.

Lemley wrote in the nominating letter, "I believe Dr. Hood’s person and work are worthy of the committee’s consideration as an example of bringing both the peace that flows from honoring the dignity of disenfranchised people, and the peace that flows through the channel of one human spirit to another.”

Noa Dubois, the wife of former Texas death row inmate Steven Nelson, told the outlet that Hood's guidance was instrumental in her husband’s last days. "When you know you know your time and date of (execution), you start to ask all those questions you know in your mind," Dubois said. "Am I a good person? How can I achieve redemption? Is there hell? Is there heaven?' Jeff was really able to answer all those questions or at least guide Steven through those times of uncertainty.”

Hood and Dubois are believed to have remained close even after the execution. "It's proof of understanding and humanity to have the connection with spirituality to put aside people's actions and just still love them and be present for them and help them navigate one of the worst horrible things that this country is doing," Dubois said.

Hood will find out in October if he wins the prestigious award.