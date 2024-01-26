Alabama: Dead convict Kenneth Smith's execution witness says killer ‘shook the whole gruney,' 'Evil was unleashed'

A witness to 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith’s nitrogen gas execution has detailed how the Alabama inmate tossed and turned in pain as he suffocated to death. Inside the execution chamber at the William C. Holman prison in Atmore, a tight mask was placed over Smith’s face. This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted in a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Spiritual guider Jeff Hood said the moment was the “worst thing” he had ever witnessed. He said that even prison officials gasped in horror as Smith writhed in pain for 22 minutes before he died. “When they turned the nitrogen on, he began to convulse, he popped up on the gurney over and over again, he shook the whole gurney,” Hood said.

At one point, as Smith struggled against his restraints, his wife Deanna cried out for him from the witness box. He spoke his final words through the gas mask after making a heart sign with his left hand to his family. “Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards... I’m leaving with love, peace and light,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Unbelievable evil was unleashed tonight in Alabama’

Smith's pastor John Ewell said that the convicted killer was “really struggling” with the idea of how he was going to die. Officials said that he had hardly touched his final meal – T-bone steak, hash browns, eggs and A1 Sauce from Waffle House.

Hood said that the contraption used to kill Smith looked like a firefighters mask.” “I could see the corrections officers, I think they were very surprised that this didn't go smoothly - one of the state officials in the room was so nervous she was tap dancing,” an emotional Hood said.

“(Smith) kept breathing for what could possibly be up to nine minutes, ten minutes, unbelievable evil was unleashed tonight in Alabama,” he claimed, adding that having witnessed five executions previously, he believed that “lethal injection is preferable every single day.”

Alabama officials, on the other hand, have praised the nitrogen hypoxia method as an “effective and humane method of execution.” Alabama is one of the three states, besides Oklahoma and Mississippi, to have authorised the use of nitrogen hypoxia.

Smith is accused of the murder-for-hire-killing of Elizabeth Dorelene Sennett in Colbert County in 1988. According to court records, he said he was paid $1,000 by the victim’s husband, Colbert County minister Charles Sennett Sr. Sennett was stabbed eight times in the chest and once on each side of the neck, according to the county coroner. Charles Sennett died by suicide before facing charges.