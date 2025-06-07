Global lawmakers urge China to resume talks with representatives of Dalai Lama

The lawmakers from around the globe, who participated in the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) in Tokyo, have urged the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to re-engage in dialogue with the representatives of the 14th Dalai Lama. The lawmakers from around the globe, who participated in the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) in Tokyo, have urged the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to re-engage in dialogue with the representatives of the 14th Dalai Lama. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The lawmakers have unanimously adopted ‘Tokyo Declaration’ urging China to re-engage in substantive dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders without preconditions, to resolve the Tibet-China conflict through the Middle Way Policy.

The declaration has also recognised and reaffirmed that Tibet was historically an independent nation, prior to the forceful invasion and occupation of Tibet by the PRC since 1950.

The convention, which was held from June 2 to 4, brought together 142 participants from 29 countries in Tokyo, Japan. It was organised by the Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in collaboration with the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet.

Notably, the last round of dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the Dalai Lama took place in China in January 2010, when they (special envoys) visited China for the ninth round of discussions with the Chinese leadership. The talks have not resumed since. There have been two series of dialogues so far (1979-1989 and 2022-2010).

Through the resolution, the lawmakers condemned the continued violation of human rights by the PRC in Tibet, including forced assimilation to destroy Tibetan identity and imposition of colonial-style boarding schools.

The declaration has also denounced the sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism that is destroying the foundation of the Tibetan people’s culture and way of life. The WPCT participants also said that they are alarmed by the escalating transnational repression carried out by the PRC against Tibetans in the free world, including surveillance, intimidation and interference in the diaspora community, for instance the suspicious death of Tulku Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche in Vietnam under custody.

Called for release of 11th Panchen Lama

The Tokyo declaration also called for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama and all Tibetan political prisoners held in PRC prisons for exercising their religious freedom, freedom of speech and assembly, and for wanting to live their lives as Tibetans.

“We strongly believe that the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama is not only essential to Tibetans, followers of Tibetan Buddhism, but also to the broader international community who yearn for living a life of peace and freedom and affirm that the Tibetan Buddhist practice of identifying and recognizing the reincarnation is a purely a religious matter that should not be subject to external political interference by the government of the PRC,” the Tokyo resolution stated.

The 9th WPCT also adopted the Tokyo Action Plan and a resolution celebrating the legacy of the 14th Dalai Lama on his 9th birthday. Through the Tokyo Action Plan, they demanded unfettered access for UN and EU human rights mechanisms in Tibet.

Organised by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the WPCT continues its mission to strengthen and coordinate international parliamentary support for the Tibetan cause. Since the first convention held in New Delhi in 1994, WPCT sessions have taken place in Vilnius (1995), Washington D.C. (1997), Edinburgh (2005), Rome (2009), Ottawa (2012), Riga (2019), and Washington D.C. (2022).