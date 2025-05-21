Billie Eilish drops 23 new North American dates for ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour: Dates, when and how to book tickets

Billie Eilish is hitting the road again this fall with 23 fresh dates added to her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. The second leg of her arena tour will kick off in August with two shows in Japan and then pick back up in the US in October, stretching through late November. Eilish's fall tour includes multiple shows in cities like Miami, Austin, and San Francisco, with tickets on sale May 22.(REUTERS)

Eilish made the announcement Monday, with the new North American stops including multiple-night runs in cities like Miami, Raleigh, Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The fall dates begin on October 9 in Miami and wrap up on November 23 in San Francisco.

Notably, as always, the Bad Boy singer continues efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut down on single-use plastic at venues. Plant-based food options will be available at concessions, and “A dollar from each ticket will go to REVERB, which supports organisations that address food insecurity and the climate crisis,” Eilish’s team confirmed.

Here are Eilish's second North American leg dates:

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour – New Fall 2025 Dates

Oct. 9 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 11 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 12 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 14 – Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Oct. 16 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Oct. 19 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 25 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena

Oct. 26 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena

Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Nov. 8 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Nov. 10 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Nov. 11 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Nov. 13 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Nov. 14 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Nov. 19 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Nov. 22 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

When and where can you book tickets for Eilish's second NA leg

Tickets for the brand new shows will be available to everyone on May 22 at 12 p.m. local time at billieeilish.com. Starting May 20 at 12 p.m., American Express cardholders can purchase passes before the general on-sale happens.