Billie Eilish drops 23 new North American dates for ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour: Dates, when and how to book tickets
Billie Eilish announces fall tour with 23 new dates, starting October 9 in Miami and ending November 23 in San Francisco.
Billie Eilish is hitting the road again this fall with 23 fresh dates added to her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. The second leg of her arena tour will kick off in August with two shows in Japan and then pick back up in the US in October, stretching through late November.
Eilish made the announcement Monday, with the new North American stops including multiple-night runs in cities like Miami, Raleigh, Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
The fall dates begin on October 9 in Miami and wrap up on November 23 in San Francisco.
Notably, as always, the Bad Boy singer continues efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut down on single-use plastic at venues. Plant-based food options will be available at concessions, and “A dollar from each ticket will go to REVERB, which supports organisations that address food insecurity and the climate crisis,” Eilish’s team confirmed.
Here are Eilish's second North American leg dates:
Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour – New Fall 2025 Dates
Oct. 9 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Oct. 11 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Oct. 12 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Oct. 14 – Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Oct. 16 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Oct. 19 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 25 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena
Oct. 26 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena
Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Nov. 8 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Nov. 10 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Nov. 11 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Nov. 13 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX
Nov. 14 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX
Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Nov. 19 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Nov. 22 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
When and where can you book tickets for Eilish's second NA leg
Tickets for the brand new shows will be available to everyone on May 22 at 12 p.m. local time at billieeilish.com. Starting May 20 at 12 p.m., American Express cardholders can purchase passes before the general on-sale happens.
