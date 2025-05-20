Justin Bieber told Hailey she will ‘never be on the cover of Vogue’ after ‘huge fight’; fans confused by his confession

Singer Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, founder of the beauty brand Rhode, landed her first Vogue cover. In lieu of congratulating her, Justin penned a note and revealed to fans how he once told his wife after a ‘huge fight’ that she would never be on the cover of the magazine. Fans were confused by his congratulatory message. (Also Read: Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber, quashes split rumours with cosy date night. Fans call them ‘couple goals’) Justin Bieber and Hailey have been married since 2018 and have a son together.

Justin Bieber ‘congratulates’ Hailey for landing cover

Justin posted pictures of Hailey from the photoshoot and of her cover, writing, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even..I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Fans wonder why Justin didn’t ‘keep that to himself’

Fans were not happy to see Justin lay it all bare, especially on such a momentous occasion for Hailey. One person commented, “You shoulda kept that to yourself baby.” Another wrote, “a simple “congrats to my wife” would’ve been enough but alright.” One shocked fan commented, “i was sadly mistaken. WHAT???” One wondered, “Why are you telling us thus bruv?” and another cautioned, “brother you’ll never beat the hates his wife allegations like this.” One fan joked, “It’s okay to have secrets Justin.” A fan even commented, “You couldn’t waterboard this outa me.” Some even gave him suggestions for what his caption should’ve been.

Justin and Hailey briefly dated before reconciling in 2018 and getting married the same year. In 2024, they welcomed a son they named Jack Blues. Their relationship has always faced scrutiny, with people recently speculating that they would get divorced.