July 4th fireworks: When, where and how to watch Macy's show in New York City

New York City is preparing to illuminate the sky during the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks spectacle. Macy's Fourth of July fireworks go off over New York, Thursday, July 4, 2024, seen from Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson,File)(AP)

Hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, the two-hour celebration airs live on NBC starting at 8 PM ET. The show is packed with performances from the Jonas Brothers, Ava Max, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Eric Church, and Trisha Yearwood, and even includes a special musical score curated by The Roots' Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and James Poyser.

When do the Macy’s Independence Day fireworks start tonight?

Macy's 4th of July fireworks will begin at 9:25 PM, per NYC311. Billed by NBC and Macy’s as a “one-of-a-kind” celebration, the fireworks show can only be viewed from designated areas in the city.

But in case you are watching the TV, the live coverage goes from 8-10 PM ET on NBC and can be watched simultaneously on Peacock. There will also be an encore of NBC at 10 PM, and Telemundo will present an encore of the Spanish simultaneous broadcast of the show between 9 and 10 PM ET.

Macy’s promises more than 80,000 fireworks shells exploding in 30 vibrant colours and special effects. Some of the pyrotechnics include “crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow & green sunbursts, strobing lemon cascades and comet fans.”

Where to watch Macy’s July 4th fireworks

This year, the fireworks return to the East River, after a stint on the Hudson River in 2024. The nation’s biggest Independence Day fireworks show will launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges between Pier 17 and the Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

Now, if you’re hoping to catch the show in person, prime viewing areas include: Montgomery Street at Madison Street, Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place, Brooklyn Bridge off/on ramps and Broad Street at Water Street.

At Murray Bergtraum Softball Field, there is a special viewing place accessible through Poke Slip and Cherry Street, for people with special needs.

Remember, security will be high, and items alcohol, backpacks, big bags or coolers, blankets, drones, e-cigarettes, lawn chairs, umbrellas, scooters, and weapons are strictly prohibited.