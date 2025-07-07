What is the ‘fridge cigarette’ trend? Gen Z’s Diet Coke habit explained

Gen Z is starting to adopt a bizarre new habit on TikTok called ‘fridge cigarette’, which is not related to smoking. It's a way of reaching into the refrigerator, getting a cold Diet Coke, and enjoying it as a calming ritual after a long day. The clips featuring phrases such as ‘Time for my afternoon fridge cigarette’ or ‘Just a little something to take the edge off’ have become popular, garnering thousands of likes. Gen Z is embracing a TikTok trend called 'fridge cigarette', where enjoying a cold Diet Coke becomes a calming ritual.(Representative Image: Pexel)

For numerous young adults, this simple soda routine resembles the nature of a smoke break, a time to pause, rejuvenate, and feel centered, as per Fox News.

Does Diet Coke give a dopamine rush?

Experts suggest that the attraction comes from the sensory experience, the sound of the can opening, the carbonation, and the refreshing taste, which is as gratifying as smoking a cigarette. The ceremony engages the same psychological necessity for rest and adrenaline rush.

Healthcare professionals warn that Diet Coke has drawbacks, even though this trend steers clear of tobacco. Aspartame and other artificial sweeteners in calorie-free beverages may have long-term consequences on dopamine levels and intestinal health.

Although the findings are unclear, some study suggests a link between diet sodas and weight gain, sugar cravings, and metabolic issues. Experts warn against using Diet Coke as a daily emotional support and suggest moderation.

Is the habit dangerous?

Essentially, the ‘fridge cigarette’ focuses less on the actual consumption and more on establishing a soothing routine. Similar to any routine, when practiced infrequently, it can provide a beneficial break. However, depending on soda to cope with stress might indicate more profound emotional issues.

Health professionals usually suggest alternatives like healthy eating, natural dopamine boosters, and real stress-reduction methods. What your brain requires is more important than the Coke in the end.

FAQs

What is the recommended daily intake of Diet Coke?

While one or two cans per day are acceptable, consuming too many can have negative health effects.

Does Diet Coke aid in energy production?

It does contain caffeine, but the effect is mild and fleeting.

Can Diet Coke cause addiction?

Yes, the caffeine and sweet flavor cause some folks to crave it every day.