2025 stimulus check update: What to know, deadlines, and refund info

Many people across the US are still hoping for another stimulus check in 2025. That hope comes from recent political moves and talk on social media. Past payments helped millions of families cover essentials, so many are watching closely for any new updates.

The first stimulus check was up to $1,200 per person, $2,400 for married couples, and $500 for each child under 17. The second check gave $600 per person, $1,200 for couples, and $600 per child. The third was $1,400 for each eligible person, plus another $1,400 for every dependent, according to Phillyburbs report.

Stimulus check deadlines

The deadlines to claim the first, second, and third stimulus checks have all passed. The last chance to claim the third check, worth $1,400, was April 15, 2025. That date marked the three-year limit to claim it as a tax refund or Recovery Rebate Credit for 2021.

Even if someone filed for a tax extension, they still had to file their 2021 return by that same April deadline to receive the third stimulus payment. There are no exceptions or appeals. Any unpaid stimulus funds not claimed by the deadline are returned to the US Treasury.

Speculation about fourth stimulus

As people wait for news, talk of a possible fourth $2,000 stimulus check is spreading across social media, leaving many families feeling anxious. But officials say these rumors should be viewed with caution—there’s been no official word from Congress or the IRS to confirm any new payments.

In February, President Trump mentioned the idea of a $5,000 “DOGE dividend” during an event in Miami. He explained that this would involve returning a portion of savings identified by Elon Musk’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE) back to taxpayers. However, no further information or formal plan has been announced since that statement.

Refund status and processing

You can expect to see your refund within 21 days if you filed your federal tax return electronically and included direct deposit information on your return. If you did not include banking information, then you can expect to receive a paper check in the mail, which usually takes about six to eight weeks.

Submitting your return is not the same as the IRS accepting it. Once the IRS accepts the return, you will see a status update when checking online. Once it says “Refund Sent,” you can expect the money to appear in your account shortly if using direct deposit.

How to check your refund status

Use the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” tool online. You can start checking your status 24 hours after e-filing. The refund status updates once a day.

You will need:

• Your Social Security number

• Your filing status

• The exact refund amount you claimed

The tool will show one of three updates:

• Return Received – IRS has your return and is processing it

• Refund Approved – Refund is being prepared for release

• Refund Sent – Refund has been issued via direct deposit or mail

You can also call the IRS at 800-829-1954 to check your refund status.

2025 IRS refund schedule:

If your return was electronically filed and accepted by April 15, your refund should have been received via direct deposit by May 6 or by mail by June 16.