IRS sending tax refunds: Who will get their refund by June 15? Check eligibility and more

The IRS is still giving tax refunds to people who sent in their 2024 tax returns in the first half of 2025. If you filed online by May 15, your refund may be sent to your bank between June 9 and 15. The real date could change if your return is more complicated, if you claimed special tax credits, or if the IRS is very busy.(Pexels)

Refunds are sent based on how and when you filed. If you filed online and asked for direct deposit, you usually get your money 21 days after the IRS accepts your return. If you asked for a paper check in the mail, it might take up to two months. The IRS says if you filed by April 7 and picked direct deposit, your money should have come around April 28. If you picked a paper check, you may get it around June 6.

If you filed around April 15, which is the usual deadline, and picked direct deposit, your refund may show up between June 6 and 19. If you wanted a paper check, it might come between June 13 and 26.

But keep in mind, these are just guesses. The real date could change if your return is more complicated, if you claimed special tax credits, or if the IRS is very busy.

Why your IRS refund may be late

Even though the IRS tries to be on time, many things can slow down your refund. A common reason is a mistake on your return. This might mean an IRS worker has to look at it by hand. If you asked for the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit, your refund may be held longer, since the IRS checks these to stop fraud. Other things like problems with your ID, someone using your Social Security number, slow banks or mail, or if you owe taxes or child support, can also delay your refund.

What to do if your refund is late

If it’s been over 21 days since the IRS said they got your online return and you still didn’t get your refund, use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website. This tool gives updates every day. You will need your Social Security number or ITIN, your filing status, and the amount of your refund. If it’s been more than 21 days and still nothing, you can also call the IRS at 800-829-1954 to get help.

Filing online and asking for direct deposit is still the fastest and safest way to get your refund. Paper forms can take much longer, especially when the IRS is very busy.