IRS tax refund to arrive in June: Here's how much you will receive

If you’re still waiting on your IRS tax refund for June 2025, there’s some good news. Many people who filed their 2024 taxes—or asked for an extension—should see their refund hit their bank account sometime this month. Some folks might have a small delay, but most can expect their money soon. The refund could help a lot with bills or savings. IRS is sending tax refunds this month(Unsplash)

If you already filed your 2024 tax return, you may get a nice amount back. The IRS said on April 25 that the average refund this year is $2,945. That’s almost $3,000 and close to last year’s number. But keep in mind, your refund could be more or less depending on your own tax situation—how much you made, if you claimed any credits or deductions, and whether you filed alone or with a spouse.

Who gets their refund faster—e-filers or paper filers?

Lots of people ask this. The answer is simple: E-filers get their refund faster. If you filed online and used direct deposit, your return is processed quicker. It doesn’t have to go through the mail or be handled by hand.

If you mailed your tax return, your refund will take longer. The IRS has to open the envelope, sort the papers, and enter your info. That adds more days—or even weeks—to the wait.

When will the refund arrive?

Here’s the IRS refund schedule for June 2025:

If you filed between May 1 and May 15, 2025:

E-file with direct deposit: Refunds should arrive between May 22 and June 4

Paper file (check by mail): Refunds may come May 29 to June 11

If you filed between May 16 and May 31, 2025:

E-file with direct deposit: Refunds expected between June 6 and June 19

Paper file (check by mail): Refunds may arrive June 13 to June 26

So if you e-filed early, your money could already be on the way. If you mailed your return near the end of May, expect your check in late June or maybe early July.

Also Read: IRS $3000 tax refund June 2025 schedule: When will it arrive and who is eligible?

Why might your refund be delayed?

Some refunds might take longer. Reports say the IRS is still dealing with budget cuts and not enough workers, which slows things down. Also, if there’s a mistake on your return, or something is missing, or there’s an ID check, that could delay your refund.

To avoid problems, double-check your tax return and your bank info before you send it in. If something is wrong, the IRS will try to contact you, but fixing it could take more time.

How to check your IRS tax refund status

The easiest way to check your refund is to use the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website.

You’ll need:

Your Social Security number

Your filing status (like single or married)

The exact refund amount you expect

The tool will show you if your return is still being looked at, if your refund was approved, or if it has already been sent. Updates usually show up within 24 hours for e-filers. If you mailed your return, it may take longer.

What to do if your refund hasn’t come yet ?

If your refund hasn’t arrived by the expected date, don’t worry. First, check the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool. If it says “still processing,” it may just be a delay.

If it’s been more than 21 days since you e-filed, or over 6 weeks if you mailed it, you might want to call the IRS or speak with a tax expert.

Millions of Americans are expecting their June 2025 tax refunds. If you filed early and online, you may already have your money. With refunds close to $3,000 on average, it could be a big help this summer—whether for bills, travel, or savings. Just keep checking your refund status, and be patient if you mailed your return or filed late.