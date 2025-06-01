IRS $3000 tax refund June 2025 schedule: When will it arrive and who is eligible?

Now that April is behind us, most Americans have already filed their 2024 taxes—or at least filed for an extension. That means the IRS is now reviewing returns and starting to send out refunds. How fast you get your refund depends on how you filed and how you asked to receive the money(Pexels)

But for your refund to be processed, the IRS first has to receive and review your return. And with recent cuts to the IRS budget and staff, there could be some delays this year in getting refunds out.

Paper filers may wait longer

If you mailed a paper tax return, you’ll likely have to wait longer than those who filed online. The IRS is just now getting to the point where they’re opening and sorting those paper returns. A real person has to review each one by hand, so it may take a while before you find out if your return was correct—and when your refund is coming.

E-filing is faster

Most people now file their taxes online. It’s faster and usually simpler. When you e-file, your return is processed almost immediately unless something in your paperwork needs a closer look.

If you work a regular job and have a straightforward tax situation, the process should be quick. This is especially true with the IRS’s new Direct File program, which helps people file simple returns directly through the IRS without using outside companies.

Refund timeline: When will you get your money?

How fast you get your refund depends on how you filed and how you asked to receive the money. Here's what the IRS refund timeline looks like right now:

For returns filed between May 1 and May 15, 2025

Paper filing: Refund expected between June 26 and July 10, 2025

E-filing with direct deposit: Refund expected between May 22 and June 4, 2025

E-filing with a mailed check: Refund expected between May 29 and June 11, 2025

For returns filed between May 16 and May 31, 2025

Paper filing: Refund expected between July 11 and July 25, 2025

E-filing with direct deposit: Refund expected between June 6 and June 19, 2025

E-filing with a mailed check: Refund expected between June 13 and June 26, 2025

Average refund is about $2,939

Most people can expect a refund of around $3,000, though the exact average this year is $2,939. Still, knowing the amount doesn’t help much if you don’t know when the money is coming.

Even with a refund schedule, things can go wrong—like missing info, small errors, or processing delays. That’s why it’s helpful to use the IRS’s online tool to track your refund.

Track your refund: Use “Where’s My Refund”

You can check the status of your refund on the IRS website using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool. It works for both e-filed and paper returns. Just keep in mind that if you filed by mail, it may take up to four weeks before your information shows up in the system.

This tool will show you one of three statuses:

Return Received

Refund Approved

Refund Sent