June 2025 IRS refund update: How to check your status?

Many Americans have their minds on their 2025 tax refunds, and the IRS has been sending them out in payments through direct deposit and checks starting early in June. (Image for representation) Use the IRS’s 'Where’s My Refund' tool to track your refund status in real-time, requiring your Social Security number, filing status, and expected refund amount.. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Most taxpayers who submitted their returns using electronic services by the end of May should start seeing payments arrive between early and mid-June, especially if they opted for direct deposit.

ALSO READ| IRS $3000 tax refund June 2025 schedule: When will it arrive and who is eligible?

When will your tax refund arrive?

Here’s a general idea of when to expect your money, depending on when and how you filed:

Filed electronically (May 1–15) with direct deposit: Refunds expected 22 May to 4 June

Filed electronically with a mailed check: Refunds should arrive between 29 May and 11 June

Filed on paper: You may have to wait until 10 July

If you filed between 16 May and 31 May, here’s what to expect:

Direct deposit: Refunds between 6 June and 19 June

Mailed check: Refunds between 13 June and 26 June

Paper filing: May take until 11 July to 25 July

Of course, the actual date your refund arrives can depend on how accurate your return was, whether you included all required documents, and whether your bank processes payments quickly.

How much will you get?

The average federal tax refund in June 2025 is around $2,939, according to the IRS’s latest data. That’s a slight bump from last year’s average of $2,869. Your refund amount will also vary depending on your income, withholdings, tax credits, and deductions.

How to track your refund status

If you’re getting anxious, the IRS’s ‘Where’s My Refund’ tool is your best friend.

The tool lets you check the status of your refund in real-time. You’ll need just three things:

Your Social Security number

Your filing status

The exact refund amount you're expecting

ALSO READ| IRS mandates weekend overtime to clear tax error backlog, internal memo sparks staff concerns

Once entered, the tool will let you know whether your return is still processing, if your refund has been approved, or if it's already been sent. Updates are usually available within 24 hours of e-filing, but may take longer for those who filed paper returns.