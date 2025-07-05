IRS direct deposit refund schedule: Check eligibility and redressal measures

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is in the process of issuing tax refunds to those who filed their returns last month. Some filings that required an additional level of scrutiny due to information lapses or need to be rechecked for eligibility may have exceeded the 21-day limit set by the agency. As per Futbolete, this amount is as high as $3,034 in 2025, a 2.5% uptick from last year. How fast you get your refund depends on how you filed and how you asked to receive the money(Pexels)

The official website for the IRS states, “If you paid more through the year than you owe in tax, you may get money back. Even if you didn't pay tax, you may still get a refund if you qualify for a refundable credit. To get your refund, you must file a return. You have 3 years to claim a tax refund.”

When will my refund be processed?

As per official guidelines, it usually takes “up to 21 days for an e-filed return, 4 weeks or more for amended returns and returns sent by mail and longer if your return needs corrections or extra review”.

This means that the timings of your refund may be delayed if you:

· Claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit

· File a paper return

· File an amended return

· Request injured spouse relief

· File a Form 1040-NR, Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return (can take up to 6 months)

· Make an error on your return

· File with an individual taxpayer ID number

· Have a refund over $2 million

Refunds are usually scheduled by direct deposit within 21 days of filing them if there are no errors in filing them. If you have opted for a direct deposit and file your 2024 returns electronically the payment may arrive sooner. Here’s a schedule, as chalked out by Futbolete:

· Tax returns filed on June 21: IRS direct deposit may be issued on July 1, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 22: direct deposit may be issued on July 2, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 23: direct deposit may be issued on July 3, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 24: direct deposit may be issued on July 4, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 25: direct deposit may be issued on July 5, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 26: direct deposit may be issued on July 6, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 27: direct deposit may be issued on July 7, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 28: direct deposit may be issued on July 8, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 29: direct deposit may be issued on July 9, 2025

· Tax returns filed on June 30: IRS direct deposit may be issued on July 10, 2025

Tax refunds can be repaid via direct deposit, paper check, prepaid debit card, mobile payment apps, and traditional, Roth or SEP-IRA.

How can I check the status of my payment?

Those still in doubt can use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website to check the status of their payment. “Your refund status will appear around 24 hours after you e-file a current-year return, 3 or 4 days after you e-file a prior-year return and 4 weeks after you file a paper return,” the website states.

Here are the different updates you will receive on the portal:

· Return Received - Received your return and is being processed.

· Refund Approved - Refund approved and is being prepared to be issued by the date shown.

· Refund Sent - Refund sent to your bank or to you in the mail. It may take 5 days for it to show in your bank account or several weeks for your check to arrive in the mail.

Try to avoid re-submitting your tax returns unless you are due a refund, you filed on paper more than 6 months ago, or if the Where’s My Refund? tab shows that your return has been received.

The tab will be able to reflect your status 48 hours after filing an e-return.

By Stuti Gupta