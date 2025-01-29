RFK Jr. to restrict Americans' access to Trump's favorite Diet Coke and McDonald's? ‘If you like a…’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday highlighted his boss President Donald Trump's love for Diet Coke and McDonald's, stating that he will attempt to ban or restrict Americans' access to such items if his nomination for health secretary gets accepted by the Senate. RFK Jr is a well-known health nut who, at the age of 71, works out frequently and posts shirtless photos on social media

He made the remarks during the Senate confirmation hearing. After his swearing-in ceremony, Trump reintroduced a special button in the Oval Office that summons a Diet Coke from a staffer. During his campaign and hush money trial in New York, the GOP leader was seen ordering McDonald's.

“I don’t want to take food away from anybody,” Kennedy told senators. “If you like a McDonald’s cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them. If you want to eat a Hostess Twinkie, you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are.”

Netizens react to Kennedy's remarks during Senate hearing

Kennedy is a well-known health enthusiast who, at the age of 71, works out frequently and posts shirtless photos on social media. He has promised to “Make America Healthy Again” by restricting processed foods, although he appears to have softened his stance for Trump. He stated on Wednesday that his goal now is to raise awareness about how harmful fast food is, rather than simply banning it.

Meanwhile, many social media users responded to RFK Jr's remarks on Diet Coke and McDonald's, with one saying, “This should keep Trump happy!”

“He’s 100% correct! Informed consent in anything that goes into our bodies,” another wrote.

“Make McDonalds Healthier Again,” quipped a third user.

“Great take! Consume what you want! Just be aware of all the risks!” the fourth user chimed in.

Is Kennedy anti-vaccines?

Kennedy also clarified the most frequently repeated accusation against him that he is anti-vaccine. Clarifying a few points, he shed light on reports calling him anti-vaccine or anti-industry. "Well, I am neither," Kennedy Jr said. “All of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in healthcare.”

He further underlined that he is not an opponent of food producers and expressed his willingness to collaborate with armies and food producers to eliminate cumbersome rules and unleash American inventiveness.