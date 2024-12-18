What is protein diet coke? The fizzy trend sweeping social media right now

Protein Diet Coke, the newest viral trend on TikTok, has taken the internet by storm. The drink, a mix of Diet Coke and a flavored protein shake, was first popularised by Rebecca Gordan, a teacher from Utah, USA. Her video, featuring the bubbly concoction, quickly gained millions of views, sparking a flurry of recreations and rave reviews.



What is protein diet coke? The drink is an offshoot of the “dirty soda” trend, popularised in 2022, where soft drinks are mixed with creamy or flavoured add-ins. (Source: Instagram)

The drink is an offshoot of the “dirty soda” trend, popularised in 2022, where soft drinks are mixed with creamy or flavoured add-ins. Protein Diet Coke typically involves combining vanilla protein shakes, such as Fairlife Core Power, with Diet Coke for a fizzy, creamy drink.



The drink has become a hit among fitness enthusiasts and curious foodies alike. Combining the fizz of soda with the creaminess of a protein shake, it’s touted as a fun, low-calorie way to boost protein intake. Popular versions of the drink include vanilla or caramel-flavoured protein shakes mixed with Diet Coke, creating a creamy soda float-like experience.

While the trend has sparked creativity with many TikTokers adding their twists—like flavoured syrups or ice cream—it’s worth noting that Protein Diet Coke is more about the novelty than its nutritional value.

Is it truly healthy for you?

As per the reports online, the combination is neither inherently healthy nor unhealthy. It is unusual to mix ready-to-drink protein with soda when the protein could be consumed on its own. The soda doesn’t add any nutritional value offering no calories, protein, or micronutrients.

Should you try it?

For those looking for a unique and refreshing post-workout treat or a light snack alternative, this drink can be a playful addition to the day.

However, it’s best seen as a fun experiment rather than a staple in a daily routine. Like other viral trends, Protein Diet Coke highlights TikTok’s knack for turning unconventional ideas into must-try experiences.