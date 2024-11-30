Andrew Huberman shares ‘total’ fitness program to achieve strength, endurance and speed in just 60 minutes a day.

If you're looking to boost your overall fitness, it's time to take notes! Andrew Huberman, a Neurobiology & Ophthalmology Professor with a massive Instagram following of 7 million, often shares valuable insights on health, fitness, and the brain. Recently, he shared a total fitness program that's definitely worth bookmarking. Huberman's fitness program focuses on strength, endurance, and speed, requiring 20–60 minutes daily.(Freepik/Instagram)

He captioned the Instagram post, "We should all do resistance training & cardiovascular training. Men, women, everyone. The data about the health and longevity benefits are abundantly clear. The challenge is how to program both amidst a busy schedule." He further added, "In the slides above, I've shared a program I've followed in some form or another for over 30 years, even during long work hours, travel, etc." (Also read: Woman who shed 32 kg shares workouts that helped her achieve remarkable weight loss results. Watch )

Huberman's ‘all-around’ fitness program

Huberman's "all-around" fitness program is designed for strength, endurance, and speed while being sustainable and anti-boredom. It requires just 20–60 minutes per day:

Day 1: Cardio (long, slow/moderate) – 45–60 minutes

Day 2: Resistance training (Legs) – Calves, quadriceps, hamstrings

Day 3: Rest/recovery

Day 4: Resistance training ("torso" push-pull) – Overhead press, dips, chin-ups, rows

Day 5: Cardio (moderately fast) – 30 minutes

Day 6: Cardio (fast) – 15 minutes

Day 7: Resistance training (arms, abdominals, calves)

Balanced fitness for strength and endurance

He explained, "It won't make you the strongest you could possibly be or push the outer limits of your endurance, but it will develop excellent strength, endurance, speed, and more." He added, "Personally, I find this program works best if you lift weights heavy for you, in the 3-8 (or maybe 10-12) rep range, getting close to failure on each set without going to failure too often. Take plenty of rest between sets. Let cardio be cardio, and strength training be for strength. With focus and proper form, no workout should take more than an hour after warming up. All cardio should be Zone 3 or above, and 'fast' means near max heart rate."

Huberman advised, "Ease into this schedule over a few weeks if you're new to training!" He continued, “Once you're accustomed, I recommend following the 85% at 85% intensity, 5% at 90%, 5% at 95%, and 5% at 100% intensity—subjectively adjusting based on your capacity.” He also emphasised neck training, saying, "Unless you have a naturally strong neck, include neck exercises (sides and back) on 'torso' and 'arms' days. It will enhance your posture, protect against injuries, and increase overall strength."

About Andrew Huberman

Andrew Huberman, a renowned neuroscientist, hosts the "Huberman Lab" podcast. A few months ago, he faced backlash following allegations of infidelity and toxic behaviour. Despite the controversy, he received support from fans in Bengaluru, where flyers backing him were posted in Indiranagar. The incident sparked a debate, with some defending him, calling the report a "dirty hit-job," while others expressed feelings of betrayal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.