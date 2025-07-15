Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss explains how many calories you should burn daily

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, often shares insights related to health and fitness with his Instagram community. In his July 14 Instagram post, he reveals how many calories you should burn in a day for effective weight loss. (Also read: Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 important signs your body needs mobility training ) Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares secrets to effective weight loss and muscle gain.

How many calories should you burn daily

"How many calories should you burn in a day? Let's break it down, not everybody is the same. Your ideal burn depends on your age, body type, lifestyle, and fitness goal, whether it's fat loss, muscle gain, or just staying fit," Vinod wrote in the caption.

He outlined basic calorie goals:

For fat loss: Burn more than you consume.

For muscle gain: Eat slightly more, but train smart.

For maintenance: Match calories in with calories out.

Vinod explained, "How many calories you need to burn daily to lose weight depends on your goal. For instance, if your target is to lose 5 kg in a month, you'll need high-intensity workouts."

Legs workouts key to burning more calories

He emphasised that before focusing on calorie burn, it's essential to learn the correct range of motion, form, and technique. According to him, targeting larger muscle groups like legs and back helps burn more calories in less time. "If you want to maximise fat burn, train your legs twice a week," he suggested.

Vinod also advised extending workout duration for effective fat burning, "Fat burning typically starts after one hour. So, work out for more than an hour, start with bodyweight training focused on legs and back, followed by abdominal workouts, and finish with cardio. Combined with a strict, low-carbohydrate diet (depending on your body fat percentage), proper rest, and sleep, this routine will help you achieve good fat loss results."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.