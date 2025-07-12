Man loses 20 kg in 4 months with this simple cardio hack: 'It burns up to 4% more calories per level’

Trying to lose weight but don't have hours to spend at the gym? You're not alone. With busy schedules and fitness fads everywhere, finding a routine that actually works can feel overwhelming. But sometimes, the simplest tricks are the most effective. Fat-loss coach Fasih Hashmi shared in his July 7 Instagram post how he lost 20 kg in just 4 months with a simple cardio routine. Here's what he did and why it might work for you too. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’ ) Fat loss coach shares simple treadmill routine for effective weight loss. (Instagram/@hashmi_fitlife)

"This is a treadmill cardio routine I've personally used during cutting phases to stay lean without killing my knees," Fasih wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at his routine:

Warm-up (0–2 mins)

Incline: 0

Speed: 2.5 mph (4.5 kph)

Just to get the legs moving and heart rate up.

Workout phase

1. Minutes 3–7

Incline: 5

Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)

2. Minutes 8–12

Incline: 8

Speed: 3.8 mph (6.1 kph)

3. Minutes 13–17

Incline: 11

Speed: 4 mph (6.4 kph)

4. Minutes 18–22

Incline: 9

Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)

5. Minutes 23–25

Incline: 12

Speed: 4 mph (6.4 kph)

6. Minutes 26–28

Incline: 10

Speed: 3.5 mph (5.6 kph)

7. Minutes 29–30

Incline: 6

Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)

Why this works:

Fasih explained, "Walking on an incline burns up to 4% more calories per level of incline. You hit a heart rate zone that uses fat as fuel, and it's low-impact enough for daily use, even in a calorie-deficient phase. This treadmill routine is just 1% of the system I used to go from fat to shredded. If you're serious about changing your body…"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.