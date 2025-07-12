Man loses 20 kg in 4 months with this simple cardio hack: 'It burns up to 4% more calories per level’
Trying to lose weight without intense workouts? A man lost 20 kg in 4 months with a simple treadmill hack that burns more calories. Check out how it works.
Trying to lose weight but don't have hours to spend at the gym? You're not alone. With busy schedules and fitness fads everywhere, finding a routine that actually works can feel overwhelming. But sometimes, the simplest tricks are the most effective. Fat-loss coach Fasih Hashmi shared in his July 7 Instagram post how he lost 20 kg in just 4 months with a simple cardio routine. Here's what he did and why it might work for you too. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’ )
"This is a treadmill cardio routine I've personally used during cutting phases to stay lean without killing my knees," Fasih wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at his routine:
Warm-up (0–2 mins)
Incline: 0
Speed: 2.5 mph (4.5 kph)
Just to get the legs moving and heart rate up.
Workout phase
1. Minutes 3–7
Incline: 5
Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)
2. Minutes 8–12
Incline: 8
Speed: 3.8 mph (6.1 kph)
3. Minutes 13–17
Incline: 11
Speed: 4 mph (6.4 kph)
4. Minutes 18–22
Incline: 9
Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)
5. Minutes 23–25
Incline: 12
Speed: 4 mph (6.4 kph)
6. Minutes 26–28
Incline: 10
Speed: 3.5 mph (5.6 kph)
7. Minutes 29–30
Incline: 6
Speed: 3 mph (4.8 kph)
Why this works:
Fasih explained, "Walking on an incline burns up to 4% more calories per level of incline. You hit a heart rate zone that uses fat as fuel, and it's low-impact enough for daily use, even in a calorie-deficient phase. This treadmill routine is just 1% of the system I used to go from fat to shredded. If you're serious about changing your body…"
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.