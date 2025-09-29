Fitness coach shares how to get rid of ‘jelly belly’ and get a flat tummy with six-pack abs: Do this abs workout

Are you trying to lose weight by eating the right food, practising calorie deficit, working out regularly and more? If your answer is yes, and you still feel your body isn't as toned as the amount of effort you are putting towards achieving it, then maybe you are doing something wrong. Zarina Manaenkova, a fitness coach, talks about the problem of having a jelly belly and how to combat it. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared in July 2024, Zarina Manaenkova, a fitness coach, talked about the problem of having a jelly belly. Zarina highlighted how even after dieting and working out regularly at the gym, many face the problem of not having a toned belly. She suggested an exercise to remove this flab or fat from the belly. Let's find out what she suggested:

From jelly belly to a flat tummy with six-pack abs

Sharing the video, the fitness coach said, “Belly like a jelly. You are dieting. You're doing crunches and your belly remains jelly. So, I'll tell you something. Crunches won't help.” Instead, she shared a movement which can help tone your belly and help you achieve a six-pack.

The coach suggested doing a movement for 1 minute in three sets, and you will see results in a week. How to do it? Per the video, start by getting down on all fours, without touching your knees on the ground, and balancing your body with your palms flat on the ground and toes.

Now, start walking on the ground while moving the opposite arms and legs. Do the movement three times, while moving forward, backwards, to the left side and the right side three times. “Move with me and turn your life around,” she added in the end.

Is walking on all fours good exercise?

According to a September 2025 report shared by The Guardian, where they talked to people who include walking on all fours, also known as quadrobics, in their workout routine, quadrobics helps push physical limits in order to improve coordination, balance and strength. It’s a full-body workout that helps lose a lot of weight and constantly engages your abdominals, obliques and deep stabilisers

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.