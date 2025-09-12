Weight loss coach reveals 6 easy ways to be in a calorie deficit. Number 4 is so easy to adopt
Calorie deficit can be done easily by embracing small, practical changes in daily routine. Know what you can include and limit from daily diet.
Being in a calorie deficit is usually recommended for weight loss. It involves burning more calories than you consume. In other words, you need to consistently eat fewer calories than your body is burning, so that the gap leads to fat loss over time. While counting the calories, measuring the food ingredients while cooking is one of the options, but how to make it a daily habit without it being a chore?
Weight loss coach Melissa, in a September 2 Instagram post, shared how she reduces 100 calories from her meals every day.
She explained, "Losing body fat requires you to be in a calorie deficit (consistently eating fewer calories than your body burns.) But here’s the part most people overlook…sometimes it’s as simple as consistently shaving off a few hundred calories a day and that adds up big time!"
This reiterates the fact that losing body weight is not just about extreme diets or intense workouts. Often, a calorie deficit can be achieved through small, manageable changes. Most importantly, when done sustainably, maintaining a calorie deficit becomes easier and more realistic. While measuring your food ingredients while cooking is one way, it is not sustainable; you may not be able to do it every day. This is why focusing on small habits or simple swaps can help you stay consistent without derailing from your plans of being in a calorie deficit.
Here are 6 ways weight loss coach Melissa was able to reduce over 100 calories from her everyday diet:
1. Ditch liquid calories
- Save: 150–300 calories
- Swap: Replace soda, sugary coffee and juice with flavoured water, sparkling water, or zero-cal drinks.
- Why it helps: Liquid calories don’t fill you up; they just sneak into your daily calories.
2. Skip the Bites, Licks and Tastes (BLTs)
- Save: 100–250 calories
- Swap: Be mindful while cooking, when bored or if ‘food noise’ creeps in to avoid those unconscious nibbles and have a replacement like flavoured gum.
- Why it helps: These little “invisible snacks” can add hundreds of calories you’re not accounting for to your day.
3. Cut high-calorie condiments and sauces
- Save: 50–200 calories
- Swap: Swap out mayo, creamy dressings, sugary BBQ sauces with mustard, salsa, hot sauce or light dressings.
- Why it helps: You get all the flavour without the extra calories.
4. Use cooking spray instead of oil
- Save: 100–150 calories
- Swap: 1 tbsp of oil is 120 cal, while a few sprays are 10-20 calories.
- Why it helps: There are nonstick benefits when cooking without the extra calories.
5. Cook at home instead of ordering out
- Save: 150–400+ calories
- Swap: Homemade meals let you control ingredients and portions; restaurant meals often come loaded with oil, butter and sugar.
- Why it helps: You stay in control of what’s in your food and your results.
6. Making foods go further
- Save: 50-150 calories
- Swap: Beating granola to make it finer helps spread it out more. Also, heating up peanut butter for 15-20 seconds makes it runnier, so a smaller amount spreads further.
- Why it helps: These adjustments make certain foods stretch further without changing what you’re eating and save calories.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
