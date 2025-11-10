All the diamond jewels stars wore at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday: Featuring Kendall's studs 'worth a country's GDP'

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s $165 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The bash saw close friends and family in attendance, including her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and Hollywood bigwigs like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Kathy Hilton, and Haley Bieber, among others. Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber, stars wore stunning diamond jewels to Kris Jenner's birthday.

For the occasion, celebrities arrived at the venue dressed to the nines. However, it was their expensive diamond jewellery that stole the show. Popular jewellery influencer Julia Chafe even quipped that the theme for Kris's birthday party seemed to be gigantic diamonds.

Glittering jewels at Kris Jenner's birthday bash

In an Instagram video shared on November 9, Julia shared specific details about the diamond pieces worn by celebrities, starting with Mariah Carey’s substantial oval-shaped graduated diamond tennis necklace.

Julia stated that she is sure Mariah owns the gigantic diamonds as 'there's no hashtag ad, no brand tag, nothing'. Estimating the price, the influencer noted that a single diamond on her necklace alone costs more than a year of college tuition. “It's hard to tell when there's nothing to compare, but this is looking like six plus carats to me,” she added.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s enormous diamond jewellery

Next in the video, Julia discussed the enormous diamond jewels of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Calling Hailey's tennis necklace particularly interesting for its design, Julia elaborated, “These are a bunch of triangle-cut diamonds all laid on top of one another. I would call each triangle like two carats each.”

As for Kendall's jewels, particularly the gigantic diamond studs, Julia stated that they ‘are so big it's probably worth the GDP of a small country’. “Kendall Jenner's not here to mess around. And I feel like she's always the least bejewelled Kardashian, but this is extremely exciting,” she added.

Kathy Hilton and Kim Kardashian's jewels

American fashion designer and Paris Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton, wore the most impressive jewels at the party, according to Julia. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was not as bejewelled as usual.

Kim wore her classic studs and a large diamond bracelet stack, while Kathy wore ‘mega diamond drop earrings’, whose bottom stones alone could be 10 plus carats. Julia added. “Then you get to her necklace. Could that be a 30-plus carat diamond? Kathy, this is truly delightful.”

