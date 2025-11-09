Inside Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kim, Oprah, Mariah and more

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance over the weekend, stepping out for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, The Mirror reported. The couple joined Hollywood heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey and more. All of them had come up to celebrate the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s milestone night. The party took place at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s $165 million mansion. Meghan arrived all smiles, holding Harry’s hand as they walked in. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at Kris Jenner's birthday party(REUTERS)

A Bond night fit for Kris Jenner

As per The Mirror, the celebration carried a James Bond theme and Harry leaned all the way in - classic black tux, crisp white shirt, and a bow tie, with a poppy pinned to his lapel for Remembrance Day. Meghan’s look hit that sweet spot between simple and stunning: a fitted black top with a leg-baring wrap skirt, heels, a sleek clutch, and statement earrings.

Kim Kardashian, still joking about her most recent bar exam attempt, arrived in a striking royal purple gown. Khloe, Kendall and Kylie joined in, alongside a lineup only Kris Jenner could pull - Adele, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Martha Stewart and yes, Bill Gates, reportedly carrying a wrapped gift under his arm.

The queen of themed parties

Roughly 300 guests made the list, according to The Mirror. A big-name performer was rumoured to be part of the night’s entertainment, though there is no detail out yet. Kris officially turned 70 on Wednesday but waited until Saturday to throw the party.

It is not her first over-the-top bash either. Her 60th, back in 2015, was a full-blown Great Gatsby extravaganza, said to cost around $2 million. That one drew the likes of Will Smith, Chrissy Teigen, Boy George, and Kanye West.

Also read: Meghan Markle set to return to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends with Lily Collins

FAQs

Where was Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party held?

The celebration took place at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

Who attended the party?

Guests included Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and Bill Gates.

What was the theme of the party?

The party followed a James Bond theme, with guests dressed in elegant, black-tie looks.