Kris Jenner to celebrate turning 70 with a James Bond-themed birthday party? What we know

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on November 7, surrounded by her daughters. According to Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are planning to throw a James Bond-themed birthday bash for their mother. The party is expected to be a big celebration, with many of the media personality’s friends being invited. The Kardashians star’s 60th birthday party was also a big celebration on the theme of The Great Gatsby. Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash will take place at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's home.(AFP)

Insiders told the outlet that the idea behind the 007 theme came from “007(0) for her 70th birthday.” Kim Kardashian and her sisters sent warm wishes to Kris Jenner on social media for her milestone birthday.

Inside Kris Jenner’s birthday party

According to TMZ, Kris Jenner’s birthday party will be celebrated this weekend at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s abode in Beverly Hills. The venue can host nearly 300 people. Moreover, the outlet revealed that several performances are expected, with a surprise wedding also on the cards. While the rumours are not confirmed yet, the guests reportedly do not know about the wedding yet.

Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for the past 11 years, and if the couple is tying the knot, the two could be taking a step forward in strengthening their relationship.

The crew of The Kardashians will not be invited to the celebrations, as the family will be taking a day off to prepare for and enjoy the party, TMZ reported.

Kris Jenner on her youthful appearance

Apart from the birthday celebrations, the fans of Kris Jenner have been wondering about the secret behind her youthful appearance. While speaking to Vogue Arabia in August, the media personality revealed she got a facelift ahead of her 70th birthday. She said, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

She further added, "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully—meaning you don’t want to do anything—then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

