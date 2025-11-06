Kourtney Kardashian calls out onlookers for taking ‘sneaky photos’ of her and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian opened up on a recent moment involving fans. She addressed how it felt to have her privacy interrupted, as fans were taking photos of her and Travis Barker during a café visit. The exchange was shown in the November 6 episode of The Kardashians, filmed at Café du Monde in New Orleans. Kourtney Kardashian discussed her discomfort with fans taking photos during a café visit with Travis Barker.(Instagram/kourtneykardash)

The space was crowded with tourists, locals, and production cameras, all in the same frame. But Kourtney still noticed the phones pointed her way.

What Kourtney said about the moment on The Kardashians

In the episode, Kourtney quietly asked Travis, “Should we ask these people to stop so I can take a bite?” She pointed out that someone outside had their camera “zooming in” as she tried to eat, per E! News.

Travis responded with a small laugh, reminding her that they were already surrounded by cameras for the show. “Babe, you’re in here with big cameras,” he said.

Kourtney Kardashian on why she wasn't thrilled with onlookers

Even so, Kourtney said the experience did not feel like casual fan interest. It felt intrusive. “Can I just eat a beignet, get powdered sugar all over my face, and drink my hot chocolate?” she asked during a confessional segment. She also clarified that taking pictures with fans is not something she avoids. “I love saying hi to people,” she said. “It’s not about that.”

The concern, she explained, is the expectation that public figures must always be available for photos, even when they are not interacting with anyone directly. The idea of being “on display” while doing something as ordinary as eating has become uncomfortable for her, E News reported.

Kourtney noted that this is one reason she has preferred staying home more often in recent months. Since welcoming her and Travis’s son, Rocky, the couple has kept his face off camera and maintained a slower routine. She said she has been “drawn to enjoying simple things” and spending time with family.

The episode closed without confrontation, no remarks to onlookers, no scene. Just a small moment showing the ongoing balance between public life and personal space. New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursdays on Hulu.