Kim Kardashian's new show All's Fair gets panned by critics, opens to scathing reviews with 6% Rotten Tomatoes score

The new drama series All’s Fair, which features an all-star cast led by Kim Kardashian, has been harshly received by critics upon its premiere. The show, which follows a team of female divorce attorneys who open their own practice in Los Angeles, premiered its first three episodes on the streaming platform on November 4. It received negative reviews for the plot, the writing and Kim's performance. Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair is getting negative reviews.

All's Fair now has a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score out of 18 reviews. The legal drama, co-created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, also stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. All's Fair marks Kim Kardashian's second collaboration with Ryan Murphy after American Horror Story season 12: Delicate.

What are the critics saying?

The review on The Wrap read, “It’s a cavalcade of wigs and screeching in search of truth, but Murphy seems to have lost the magic touch that made his work so appealing for so long. His snark has rotted into contempt, for audience and art alike.”

Meanwhile, a review on Sydney Morning Herald read, “While she’s a walking billboard for costume designer Paula Bradley, Kardashian’s performance is monotonal and emotionally negligent. Imagine a void, daubed with designer product placement and nihilistic girlboss mantras.”

“Kardashian’s performance, stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, is exactly what the writing, also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, merits,” read The Hollywood Reporter review of the show.

Many on the internet also agreed, and panned the show on social media. “Why is Kim Kardashian so stiff and monotone in this show?” asked an user. “I watched #AllsFair , and simply put it’s not a good show… really gave it a chance and it’s not because of one person. The writing s***s and it’s just no substance… from any character but..” said another.

Meanwhile, many users said that the show is campy and is not meant to be taken all too seriously. “#AllsFair is high-end camp. It’s literally made for the gays and the girls. Some will say they wasted having a cast like Naomi, Glenn, Sarah and Niecy in the show but not me, I’ll say give us 5 more seasons!!! Y’all have forgotten the fun of soapy, OTT and c***y tv and it shows.” “Watching #AllsFair and say what you want about it but i’m entertained,” said a second user.

All's Fair is available to watch in India on JioHotstar.