Kim Kardashian drops Santa Baby cover music video produced by Travis Barker, fans call it ‘unsettling’: Watch

Kim Kardashian has once again stepped into the spotlight, this time with a surprising musical endeavour. The reality TV star debuted her cover of Santa Baby on Sunday night, a playful take on the classic holiday song. Produced by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, the track was accompanied by a quirky and unexpected music video that has already captured the attention of fans and critics alike. Kim Kardashian released a quirky cover of 'Santa Baby,' produced by Travis Barker, featuring a bizarre music video. (@KimKardashian/X)

Also Read: Hailey Bieber debuts sparkly birthstone ring for her and son Jack Blues

Kim Kardashian’s Santa Baby cover music video

In the music video, the billionaire donned a blonde bob-cut wig while she crawled towards the camera on her knees on the floor. She crawled past a donkey accompanied by a businessman talking on his phone, a man in Jesus Crist’s costume raiding a fridge and other subtle guest appearances. She stopped as she reached Saint Nick and ran her fingers up his leg and the seated man shifted the camera away to reveal the face of a fellow A-lister celebrity, as reported by Page Six.

The celebrity turned out to be Macaulay Culkin, who portrayed the character of Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise. He looked at her with a blank expression before the video concluded. Kardashian released the track on Sunday under DTA Records, the label founded by Barker, as well as her own Kimsaprincess, Inc. The recording process was even captured on-camera during an episode of The Kardashians Season 3, giving fans an inside look at the unexpected collaboration.

The video followed Kardashian’s Skims holiday party on the weekend where she recreated her iconic Paper magazine cover which “broke the internet” in 2014.

Also Read: Blake Lively blames Justin Baldoni for losing to host ‘SNL’ Season 50 opener

Netizens react to Kardashian’s Santa Baby cover

In the comment section of the music video, a user wrote, “I feel like this someone evidence found in diddy house. it looks so wrong like im about to watch something forbidden.” A second user wrote, “This is where we are going when we all die..” A third user wrote, “Is this for Halloween…. because this scares me.”

While some people enjoyed the video for its quirkiness as one user wrote, “I don't know what happened but I actually really liked it! It's cheesy and unsettling but yet still interesting and fun! Really well done by everyone involved!” A mother user wrote, “I like how it parodies America and it's obsession with Xmas.”