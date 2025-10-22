Kourtney Kardashian subtly hits back at critics after backlash over decision to hide son Rocky's face

Kourtney Kardashian has decided not to stay quiet on all the criticism regarding her decision to hide her son’s face. Slamming the critics and trolls, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has replied in a subtle yet clear way. Her response was visible through her Instagram reaction to a comment that defended her actions. Kourtney Kardashian silently shuts critics after backlash for hiding son Rocky’s face in Halloween post(Instagram/kourtneykardash)

Kourtney has four children. She shares her elder three kids, sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope with her ex Scott Disick. She welcomed her last child, son Rocky, with husband Travis Barker. Kourtney and Scott’s children have been pretty public through their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, she has not revealed her youngest kid’s face yet, according to People.

What did the critics say?

The controversy around the face reveal started with Kourtney posting pictures of her son, Rocky, on social media. In the images shared by her, the kid's face was hidden with a Halloween pumpkin. She shared the post on October 17 to celebrate Halloween. The young Rocky could be seen standing behind the wheel of the car.

The 23-month-old kid’s hidden face did not sit well with several social media users. Many users took it to Kourtney’s comment section on the image to share their thoughts and criticism for hiding the face. A user mentioned that Kourtney is acting as if people care and are interested in knowing the face reveal. “Still acting like we care what the kid looks like,” the comment read.

In response, a user slammed the critic, arguing that the hate comment proves they do care. While Kourtney did not respond to the hate comment, she liked the comment that read, “This is a sign you care [by the way].” It was through this subtle gesture that she held her ground and made her opinion known to the critic.

Travis Barker on hiding Rocky’s face

Just like Kourtney, Travis shares three kids with his former wife, Shanna Moakler. While he has always shown the faces of his older kids on the show Meet the Bakers, he has been pretty clear on keeping Rocky’s life private.

In an earlier interview with the Wall Street Journal, he mentioned that although paparazzi have managed to get his photo, he would prefer to keep Rocky’s life away from the spotlight. He also stated that if he had a choice earlier, he would have done the same with his older kids.

FAQs:

1. Why is Kourtney Kardashian being criticized?

She faced backlash for hiding her son Rocky’s face in a Halloween post on Instagram.

2. How did she respond to the criticism?

Kourtney liked a fan’s comment that defended her, subtly showing support for her decision.

3. Has Kourtney shown her other kids publicly?

Yes, her older children with Scott Disick have appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.