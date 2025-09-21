Kourtney Kardashian debuts blunt bangs with makeup-free pics while battling Covid-19 | See photos

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she cut her hair while battling COVID-19 this week. “I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have COVID,” the 46-year-old “Kardashians” star shared on Instagram Friday. Kourtney Kardashian shows off her new blunt bangs while recovering from COVID-19. (kourtneyKardash/instagram)

She posted a photo showing pieces of her dark hair on the floor.

In another post, Kardashian showed off her new style — blunt bangs — with the caption, “Witchy season,” alongside a makeup-free mirror selfie.

Internet reacts

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, reacted in support, leaving a red-faced, sweating emoji to show he liked her new look.

A different user wrote on her post, “It’s not the season of the witch! It’s the season of Kourtney!”

Another user chimed, “Why do you have COVID so much? This is about the 10th time! Vaccine worked wonders I see!”

A different user wrote, “Don't forget wolf's vampires fairy mummy wizard season.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has made major changes to her hair. In 2021, she cut her long locks into a short bob. In March 2023, she went platinum blond, according to PageSix.

Kourtney's COVID recovery

She did not say if those earlier changes were linked to COVID. But in past posts, she has shared her experiences with the illness. Kardashian said she caught the virus in June 2022 and described her recovery routine, which included vitamins, hydration, and following her grandmother’s advice to “starve my fever, ” according to Pagesix report.

She contracted COVID again in September 2023 while pregnant with her and Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November that year.