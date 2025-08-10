Kourtney Kardashian claps back at backlash over son Rocky not wearing life vest on boat: ‘Honestly didn’t think…’

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting heat on social media after she posted a family boat trip photo of her 21-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen. In the pic, Rocky was sitting on the boat in Idaho without a life vest on. A lot of fans were quick to point out that Idaho law says kids under 14 gotta wear a life jacket while on the water, as per People. Kourtney Kardashian Barker faced online criticism after posting a photo of her son, Rocky, without a life vest during a boat trip in Idaho.(Instagram/kourtneykardash)

The comments came fast. People on social media did not hold back, saying it was unsafe and a bad example. Some even tagged water safety accounts, and it soon turned into a mini storm in her comment section. The reality TV star, however, took the criticism in good stride and shared an update.

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to backlash

Kourtney did not respond to the comments right away. She waited till the next day, then posted on Instagram Stories. “Update: bought a life vest that fits! Good looking out. Honestly didn’t think about some of the dangers,” she wrote. She also thanked folks for pointing it out and said maybe it would be a reminder for other parents, too.

In that same post, she talked about World Breastfeeding Week. She shared that she has been nursing Rocky for 21 months now and has been through some medical bumps along the way.

Kourtney had Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023. She’s also mom to Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick. She’s been in the public eye as a mom for years, so criticism is not new for her.

Several fans praised Kardashian for handling the situation well and also giving an update to fans.

FAQs

Q: What did Kourtney Kardashian say about the boat photo?

A: She admitted she “honestly didn’t think about some of the dangers,” thanked fans, and said she bought a proper life vest.

Q: Where did the incident happen and why was it controversial?

A: In Idaho, a state that legally requires children under 14 to wear life jackets on boats. Rocky was photographed without one.

Q: How old is Rocky Thirteen?

A: He is 21 months old.

Q: Did Kourtney include any other messages with her apology?

A: Yes, she also recognized World Breastfeeding Week and shared gratitude for her extended breastfeeding journey.