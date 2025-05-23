'Why do kids f**king go to school?': You're not prepared for Kourtney Kardashian hot take on parenting

We'd say Kourtney Kardashian Barker has landed herself in controversy, but then, again it's only a truly big deal if the subject of the crisis acknowledges it?! Kourtney Kardashian's latest parenting hot take may be...questionable for many

During a recent appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the 46-year old mom of 4, shared her hot take on an incredibly formative chunk of one's childhood — schooling. Now we say hot take with immense seriousness, because ...what?

Speaking to Khloe about what a non-conformist Kourtney believes she is, Mrs. Barker said, "I would...kind of started challenging the ways that we did things, sometimes the way that we just all function". Agreeing to this certain knack that Kourt has, Khloe added, "No, I know that era, and I hated it too. Now I sometimes feel like we're in that era. Sometimes". Reiterating her point, Kourtney said, "Well, I feel like I love to just go against the grain, I think".

Now getting to the crux of her argument, Kourtney said, "No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is. For me, there's so many ways. There's ways we function as a family that…it's like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it's not about our family" — proceeding to drop the bomb: "Like, let's say the school system. I'll think, 'Why do kids f**king go to school?' Truly. It’s so dated".

Now this is where Khloe chimed in...in agreement: "Oh, I’m such a homeschool person. So don't even get me going", she exclaimed.

For context, Kourtney is mother to 4 children — 18-month old son Rocky, whom she shared with Travis Barker, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, as well as daughter Penelope, 12, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick. Khloe on the other hand, shares 2 kids, daughter True, 7 and son, Tatum, 2, with former partner Tristan Thompson.

Interestingly, this isn't the bit where the conversation ended. Kourtney even went on to elaborate how she actually prefers personally nursing her kids back to health, when say, they get a fever, instead of depending on medicines: "I will like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or Ibuprofen. I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there's so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States (it's different)", she revealed.

What do you think of parenting 101, Kourt-style?