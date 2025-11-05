Birthday girl Kris Jenner is the queen of luxe layering

It's the big 7-O for Kris Jenner, though the happy hormones and graciously accepted subtle knife work have her looking not a day over 50.
Now there's a lot to celebrate about the efficient momager, arguably the very obvious (and vocal!) force behind the ascent of her troop of daughters to global stardom with a collateral side of infamy. But in a family which has style self-starters like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris often tends to get left out of the narrative as far as the fashionscape is concerned.
This year however, she's clearly broken out on her own. The feel may be fresh, and the looks definitely are. But one thing remains constant, luxe layering — and Kris is an ace.
Trench town
You can never go wrong with an oversized trench coat and a chic updo. But it takes a special kind of aura to be able to carry off an upturned staement collar and logo-stamped socks and boots (all Givenchy) peeking through the hem. And Kris is our girl for the job.
Is it just us, or does she look 30 here? It's the era of atheleisiure and this ski resort-coded, skintight jumpsuit from Nike X SKIMS with the box-framed retro sunnies is both bae and SICK. And that straight flat bob? Chef's kiss.
Yes butter yellow seriously had a moment this year. But pairing it with black more often than not ends up giving...well, bumblebee. Not for Kris though. This silken Givenchy coat dress with a trailing bow cinching the waist, complimented with subtle diamond accents for the lobes and neck is all the proof we need.
Kylie Cosmetics celebrated a decade and the Glosses Part 2: King Kylie Returns video of course featured Kris. There's absolutely nothing more delicious than an unironic androgyny moment — no tropes, no cheat colours, no trends; just pure power dressing. And that's what she gave us.