Birthday girl Kris Jenner is the queen of luxe layering

It's the big 7-O for Kris Jenner, though the happy hormones and graciously accepted subtle knife work have her looking not a day over 50. Luxe layering queen Kris Jenner turns 70 — and we just have to pay ode (Photo: Kris Jenner/Instagram)

Now there's a lot to celebrate about the efficient momager, arguably the very obvious (and vocal!) force behind the ascent of her troop of daughters to global stardom with a collateral side of infamy. But in a family which has style self-starters like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris often tends to get left out of the narrative as far as the fashionscape is concerned.

This year however, she's clearly broken out on her own. The feel may be fresh, and the looks definitely are. But one thing remains constant, luxe layering — and Kris is an ace.