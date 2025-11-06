Meghan Markle set to return to acting after eight years in Close Personal Friends with Lily Collins

Meghan Markle will return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. The actress, last seen as Rachel Zane in Suits, will star in the upcoming film, Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins. Markle is currently in Pasadena, Los Angeles, for filming the project, which also includes cast members such as Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Brit Henry Golding, the Express reported. Meghan Markle’s last acting role was Rachel Zane in Suits.(HT_PRINT)

Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex told the media outlet that she was “swamped with offers” and went along with the one she felt was right for her.

Meghan Markle’s return to acting

Meghan Markle’s big project comes following her confession that she misses acting on Emma Grede’s podcast. At the time, the Duchess shared that though she sometimes misses being on the sets, “having a large team, being back on set with With Love, Meghan was great, because I realised how much I missed my crew. I love being around a crew."

Furthermore, an insider told The Sun that Prince Harry is very supportive of Markle's decision to return to acting. They stated that the former royal wants his wife to do whatever brings her joy. “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, the actress’ last onscreen role was opposite Patrick J. Adams in Suits. Markle starred in seven of the nine seasons. She exited the show in 2018, shortly before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

At the time of leaving Hollywood, Markle revealed to the BBC, "For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry]."

About Close Personal Friends

The upcoming movie with Markle and the Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will be directed by Jason Orley, while the script is penned by Isaac Aptaker. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, it is reported that the story will revolve around a duo who befriend a celebrity couple. As the four of them take a trip to Santa Barbara, personal lines get crossed, and things begin to turn awkward and humorous, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about the release date of the film have not been revealed yet.

FAQs

Q1. What was Meghan Markle’s last acting role?

Ans. Meghan Markle last starred in Suits as Rachel Zane.

Q2. Who is the director of Close Personal Friends?

Ans. Close Personal Friends is directed by Jason Orley.

Q3. Who will star alongside Meghan Markle in Close Personal Friends?

Ans. Meghan Markle will star alongside Lily Collins and Jack Quaid in the upcoming movie.