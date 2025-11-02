Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for Halloween with Archie, Lilibet: See their holiday costumes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned in matching costumes as they stepped out trick-or-treating along with their kids. The couple was spotted strolling around in the Santa Barbara neighborhood, where the Duchess of Sussex was dressed as a butterfly, while Harry was in a polo t-shirt and a cap. The parents also opted for an ant and a firefly outfit for their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, respectively, as reported by TMZ. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for Halloween with Archie, Lilibet in these costumes; see photos(AP)

In the pictures obtained by the media outlet, the parents of two were seen going from door-to-door, collecting candies for their kids on the holiday.

Also read: Love Is Blind’s Megan Walerius welcomes baby boy Brooks with Paul Wegman, calls motherhood ‘fulfilling'

Meghan Markle's Halloween week video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent outdoor spotting came after the Duchess dropped a video of a pumpkin field on her social media. Amid the greens and a scarecrow, Prince Archie was seen running around and enjoying his time carving the pumpkins with his father. Lilibet also took a ride in a cart pulled by Meghan.

Throwback to Meghan Markle’s 2021 Halloween celebrations

The Duchess of Sussex has often been vocal about her excitement for the festivals and holidays. The last time that Markle talked about Halloween was during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021. Sharing insights into her celebrations with Prince Harry and the kids, the Suits alum revealed, “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all!”

She went on to share that her son, Archie, donned a dinosaur costume for five minutes. The talk show host intervened and claimed that his outfit lasted “not even five minutes," as reported by INStyle.

Later, Meghan claimed that while Harry talked their son into putting back the Halloween outfit, their younger one, Lilibet, was a skunk. Markle shared that the princess was dressed up like a “flower from Bambi.”

Also read: Who is Yolyn Hermios? Turquoise Alert issued as search for teen continues

Meghan Markle’s As Ever royal wedding-inspired candle launch

Ahead of the Halloween celebration, Meghan Markle dropped a holiday collection under her brand, As Ever. Among many products, the former actress also released a special edition candle, inspired by her and Harry's royal wedding.

Priced at $64, the description of the production on the official website reads, “Modern and elegant. Love at first light. No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th," as reported by People.

FAQs

Q1. How many kids do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have?

Ans. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to two kids.

Q2. When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married?

Ans. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018.

Q3. What is the name of Meghan Markle’s brand?

Ans. Meghan Markle’s brand is named As Ever.