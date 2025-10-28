Meghan Markle releases royal wedding-inspired candle in holiday launch for As Ever

Meghan Markle has dropped a new line of candles inspired by her royal wedding with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the holiday edition of her all-new products under her As Ever brand on Tuesday, October 28, at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018 at the St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (AP)

In addition to the candles, Meghan also dropped a new collection of her signature fruit spreads, honey, and a vintage Napa Valley brut. The Suits alum has even come out with the brand’s first home product - hand-poured candles - which are each inspired by meaningful dates, People magazine reported.

Royal wedding inspired candles

Meghan’s latest holiday launch, Signature Candle No. 519, is priced at $64 and is a special ode to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, which took place in 2018. The description of the product, titled “Love at first light,” on the website reads, “Modern and elegant. Love at first light. No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th.”

Moreover, the candle has notes of white tea leaves and Moroccan mint leaf. It is hand-poured, and brings the freshness of the English countryside.

Another candle dropped in the holiday edition is inspired by her birthday date, August 4. The particular candle is described as "a scent that warms Meghan’s family home” on the As Ever website.

Other products launched by Meghan Markle

Apart from the candles, Meghan has released As Ever’s wine offerings, which include a 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut. The bottle is an ode to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, and is priced at $89.

Mulling spice kits are also available for purchase, as they include spiced cider and hot toddy, each priced at $16. Additionally, the mother of two launched a new batch of flavored jams, available in strawberry, orange marmalade, and raspberry.

Further, a bottle of sage honey is out for purchase at $32. The product on the website is described as “reminiscent of warm days spent tending to the abundant varieties of sage in her own garden, holding a special place in Meghan’s heart.”

Meghan’s new lineup of products that she unveiled is said to be inspired by her passion for cooking and entertaining.

FAQs:

What is Meghan Markle’s brand called?

Meghan Markle’s brand has been named As Ever.

When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

What’s the price for candles from Meghan Markle’s brand?

These have been priced at $64.